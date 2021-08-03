This Incredible 1957 Fins Bois Cognac Captures Time in a Bottle

You’ll rarely find a drink that quintessentially represents summer vacation more than the Aperol Spritz. As Daniel Warrilow, Italian Portfolio Ambassador at Campari Group, puts it, “The Aperol Spritz is truly one of the best ways to imagine and re-create an Italian getaway from the comfort of your home.” Thanks to its icon status, it’s hard to imagine using the cocktail’s base — Aperol — for anything else. The thing is, though, the classic Italian aperitivo can actually be used for so much more. And while nothing will ever replace the spritz, if you’re a hardcore fan of the formula (*raises hand*), it’s worth trying it out in some alternative Aperol cocktails as well.