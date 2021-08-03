Cancel
This Incredible 1957 Fins Bois Cognac Captures Time in a Bottle

manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife has a tendency of derailing your plans. Take, for instance, the story of Jean Aubineau. In 1956, the budding Frenchmen was planning on taking over his family’s vineyard, but when the French-Algerian war broke out, Jean was conscripted. As one of the few recruits that knew how to drive, he found himself selected as a chauffeur for a General. For a year, Jean drove the General until he was honourably discharged in 1957, where he returned home to craft a Fins Bois cognac in Saint Simeux. Now, 63 years later, that cognac is being released by Old Master Spirits.

#Bottled#Cigar Box#Time In A Bottle#Food Drink#Beverages#Frenchmen#French Algerian#Fins Bois Cognac#Christian#Grande Champagne Cognac
