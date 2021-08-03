China administered total of 1.689 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug 2

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, led by major heavyweights, as upbeat U.S. jobs data released over the weekend failed to calm investors' worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 across the world and its economic impacts. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI fell 7.80 points, or 0.24%, to 3,262.56 as of 0135 GMT, extending its declines to a third straight session. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% but peer SK Hynix fell 1.27%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 0.83% and 0.45%, respectively. ** South Korea continued to report four-digit daily COVID-19 cases, even as it extended the tougher COVID-19 distancing measures, which has been imposed for weeks already. ** China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, data on Saturday showed, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector. ** U.S. employers hired the most number of workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, while unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low, giving a boost to the U.S. economy. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 169.3 billion won ($147.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,142.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.19. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.895%. ($1 = 1,145.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)