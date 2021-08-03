Cancel
China administered total of 1.689 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug 2

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China administered about 19.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 2, bringing the total to 1.689 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

