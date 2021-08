The celebration continues, but the Milwaukee Bucks are now faced with a challenge as they look to run it back from their title-winning campaign. One of the biggest questions in terms of a Bucks player’s free agency soon here revolves around their beloved sixth man, Bobby Portis. Portis, armed with a $3.8 million player option, has proven to be an impact contributor on a winning team and with that in mind, the expectation is that Portis will look to re-enter free agency after likely declining his option.