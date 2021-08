TOKYO (Japan) - Once upon a time, Ricky Rubio's weakness was deemed to be his inability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. That is no longer the case - and certainly not in recent times with Spain's national team. Don't tell Argentina that Rubio can't shoot it from long range because on Thursday, he was as hot as a firecracker. Rubio connected on five of six attempts from beyond the arc and had a game-high 26 points in an 81-71 triumph over Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.