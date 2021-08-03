Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Alternatively spliced ANLN isoforms synergistically contribute to the progression of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

By Erliang Guo
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a common cancer with high mortality. Anilin actin-binding protein (ANLN) has been reported to be associated with carcinogenesis in multiple tumors. However, the expression pattern and functional effects of ANLN in HNSCC remain to be unclear. Clinical data and online databases were used to analyze the expression of ANLN and its relationship with HNSCC patient survival. Expression of two major splice variants of ANLN was assessed in HNSCC tissues and cell lines. The functional effects and related mechanisms of ANLN isoforms were investigated in HNSCC in vitro and in vivo. Our study showed that patients with high expression of ANLN had a poor prognosis. The two primary isoforms of ANLN transcripts ANLN-201 and ANLN-210 were highly expressed in HNSCC tissues and cell lines. Knockout of ANLN restrained cell proliferation, migration, and invasion of SCC-9 cells. Mechanically, ANLN-201 could interact with c-Myc to keep its protein stability, thereby playing a oncogenic role in HNSCC. ANLN-210 could be transferred to macrophages via exosomes by binding to RNA-binding protein hnRNPC. Exosomal ANLN-210 promoted macrophage polarization via PTEN/PI3K/Akt signaling pathway, thus stimulating tumor growth of HNSCC. ANLN was an independent prognostic factor in patients with HNSCC. Alternatively spliced ANLN isoforms collaboratively promote HNSCC tumorigenesis in vitro and in vivo, which might provide the in-depth role and mechanism of ANLN in HNSCC development.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#B Cell#Anln#Pten#Background Head#Rna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
China
Related
CancerNature.com

Transcriptomic profile of cationic channels in human pulmonary arterial hypertension

The dysregulation of K+ channels is a hallmark of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Herein, the channelome was analyzed in lungs of patients with PAH in a public transcriptomic database. Sixty six (46%) mRNA encoding cationic channels were dysregulated in PAH with most of them downregulated (83%). The principal component analysis indicated that dysregulated cationic channel expression is a signature of the disease. Changes were very similar in idiopathic, connective tissue disease and congenital heart disease associated PAH. This analysis 1) is in agreement with the widely recognized pathophysiological role of TASK1 and KV1.5, 2) supports previous preliminary reports pointing to the dysregulation of several K+ channels including the downregulation of KV1.1, KV1.4, KV1.6, KV7.1, KV7.4, KV9.3 and TWIK2 and the upregulation of KCa1.1 and 3) points to other cationic channels dysregulated such as Kv7.3, TALK2, CaV1 and TRPV4 which might play a pathophysiological role in PAH. The significance of other changes found in Na+ and TRP channels remains to be investigated.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Genetic testing in ambulatory cardiology clinics reveals high rate of findings with clinical management implications

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in adults in the United States, yet the benefits of genetic testing are not universally accepted. We developed the “HeartCare” panel of genes associated with CVD, evaluating high-penetrance Mendelian conditions, coronary artery disease (CAD) polygenic risk, LPA gene polymorphisms, and specific pharmacogenetic (PGx) variants. We enrolled 709 individuals from cardiology clinics at Baylor College of Medicine, and samples were analyzed in a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory. Results were returned to the ordering physician and uploaded to the electronic medical record.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Overexpression of PVR and PD‑L1 and its association with prognosis in surgically resected squamous cell lung carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87624-x, published online 20 April 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This research was supported by the Basic Science Research Program through the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) funded by the Ministry of Education (NRF-2018R1D1A1B07047811, to HSS).”. “This...
CancerNature.com

Impact on patients with oral squamous cell carcinoma in different anatomical subsites: a single-center study in Taiwan

The incidence of oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) is particularly high in South Asia. According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, OSCC can arise in several subsites. We investigated survival rates and the clinical and pathological characteristics of OSCC in different anatomical subsites in the Taiwanese population. We retrospectively analyzed data for 3010 patients with OSCC treated at the Changhua Christian Hospital. Subsequently, we compared clinical and pathological features of OSCC in different subsites. Pathological T4 stage OSCCs occurred in the alveolar ridge and retromolar trigone in 56.4% and 43.7% of cases, respectively. More than 25% of patients with tongue OSCC and 23.4% of those with retromolar OSCC had lymph node metastasis. The prognosis was worst for hard palate OSCC (hazard ratio 1.848; p < 0.001) and alveolar ridge OSCC (hazard ratio 1.220; p = 0.017). Retromolar OSCC recurred most often and tongue OSCC second most often. The risk for cancer-related mortality was highest for hard palate OSCC, followed by alveolar ridge and retromolar OSCC. We found distinct differences in survival among the different subsites of OSCC. Our findings may also help prompt future investigations of OSCC in different subsites in Taiwanese patients.
CancerNature.com

FDG-PET predicts bone invasion and prognosis in patients with oral squamous cell carcinoma

18F-fluorodeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) is widely used for tumor staging. This study sought to determine the relationship of preoperative primary tumor SUVmax (tSUVmax) with the clinicopathological features of patients with OSCC and to compare the prognostic ability of tSUVmax with that of other recurrence factors. Data of 340 patients with OSCC who were diagnosed, treated, and followed up at the Changhua Christian Hospital were retrospectively analyzed. Only patients with OSCC arising from gingiva, palate, floor of the mouth, and retromolar trigone and those who had received preoperative FDG-PET within 2 weeks before surgery were included. tSUVmax value > 9.2 was the strong predictor of bone invasion (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, 0.844). tSUVmax value > 7.2 showed a strong association with advanced pathological T stage and recurrence factors and was associated with poor survival; tSUVmax > 7.2 showed stronger predictive power for poor disease-free survival (DFS) than pT stage and the other recurrence factors related to primary tumor. FDG-PET can be a useful supplement to contrast-enhanced computed tomography or contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging for diagnosing bone invasion by OSCC. The tSUVmax value was an independent predictor of DFS in this study.
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic broad-spectrum antibacterial activity of Hypoxis hemerocallidea-derived silver nanoparticles and streptomycin against respiratory pathobionts

Respiratory tract infections arise due to the introduction of microbes into the airway, disrupting the normal, healthy, complex interdependent microbiome. The selective disruption of this community can be either beneficial or dangerous. Nanoparticles are a potential tool for modifying this population. Coated silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) were synthesized using ethanolic extracts of Hypoxis hemerocallidea (EEHH), a Southern African plant used extensively in traditional medicine and the source of many bioactive secondary metabolites. The room temperature reaction between silver nitrate and EEHH forms largely spherical AgNPs with an average diameter of 6–20 nm. These nanoparticles show similar levels of antibacterial activity as the broad-spectrum antibiotic streptomycin against Bacillus cereus, Streptococcus pneumonia, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeuroginosa, and Moraxella catarrhalis. However, the AgNPs synergistically increase the antibacterial activity of streptomycin when they are applied in combination (30–52%). AgNPs are reiterated to be promising dual-function antibiotics, synergistically enhancing activity while also acting as delivery agents for small molecules.
CancerNature.com

Caspase-8 mutations associated with head and neck cancer differentially retain functional properties related to TRAIL-induced apoptosis and cytokine induction

The cysteine protease, caspase-8, undergoes dimerization, processing, and activation following stimulation of cells with death ligands such as TRAIL, and mediates TRAIL induction of the extrinsic apoptosis pathway. In addition, caspase-8 mediates TRAIL-induced activation of NF-κB and upregulation of immunosuppressive chemokines/cytokines, via a mechanism independent of caspase-8 catalytic activity. The gene encoding procaspase-8 is mutated in 10% of human head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). Despite a paucity of experimental evidence, HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutations are commonly assumed to be loss of function. To investigate their functional properties and phenotypic effects, 18 HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants were expressed in doxycycline-inducible fashion in cell line models wherein the endogenous wild-type caspase-8 was deleted. We observed that 5/8 mutants in the amino-terminal prodomain, but 0/10 mutants in the carboxyl-terminal catalytic region, retained an ability to mediate TRAIL-induced apoptosis. Caspase-8 proteins with mutations in the prodomain were defective in dimerization, whereas all ten of the catalytic region mutants efficiently dimerized, revealing an inverse relationship between dimerization and apoptosis induction for the mutant proteins. Roughly half (3/8) of the prodomain mutants and 9/10 of the catalytic region mutants retained the ability to mediate TRAIL induction of immunosuppressive CXCL1, IL-6, or IL-8. Doxycycline-induced expression of wild-type caspase-8 or a representative mutant led to an increased percentage of T and NKT cells in syngeneic HNSCC xenograft tumors. These findings demonstrate that HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants retain properties that may influence TRAIL-mediated apoptosis and cytokine induction, as well as the composition of the tumor microenvironment.
CancerEurekAlert

A more complete molecular picture of lung squamous cell carcinoma comes into view

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-associated death in the United States and worldwide. Patients with a subtype called lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) have benefited from the development of new targeted medicines, but the search for effective new therapies for another subtype called lung squamous cell carcinoma (LSCC) has largely come up short.
CancerNature.com

Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) mediates resistance to EGFR inhibition in non-small-cell lung carcinoma

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are current standard of care for patients with EGFR mutation and metastatic non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), but most patients using EGFR TKIs acquire resistance later. So, overcoming resistance of EGFR TKIs has become an important issue in the treatment of NSCLC. Previously, therapeutics targeting Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) have been successful in treating several hematologic malignancies. However, the role of BTK in NSCLC is still unknown. In this study, by examining surgical specimens from 80 NSCLC patients and their clinicopathologic parameters, we found significant correlation between high BTK expression and tumor differentiation, p-stage, lymph node metastatic status, maximum tumor size, and poor prognosis of patients. Using two NSCLC cell lines A540 and PC9, we demonstrated that BTKpos cells exhibited more stemness (OCT4, SOX2) and EMT (E-Cadherin, Slug) markers than BTKneg cells. Knockdown of BTK sensitized the NSCLC cells to Gefitinib. Meanwhile, the second-generation BTK inhibitor Acalabrutinib effectively suppressed SOX2, STAT3/JAK2/Akt axis and potentiated the anti-proliferative effect of Gefitinib and Osimertinib in NSCLC cells, including the T790M H1975 cells. Furthermore, Acalabrutinib and Osimertinib combination exhibited significant tumor growth inhibition of H1975-derived tumors in vivo. Our findings suggested that BTK mediates stemness and EMT properties, and inhibition of BTK potentiates the effect of Gefitinib and Osimertinib in NSCLC cells resistant to TKI. This implies a new approach to treat the NSCLC patients with resistance to previous TKI treatment.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Pyk2 level is a novel prognostic marker for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after radical surgery.

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) is one of the most common malignant tumors in East Asia. Surgical resection is currently the typical treatment. However, due to the highly invasive and metastatic characteristic of the disease, the mortality rate is still high. A search for potential prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets is very necessary. Here, we studied the expression of proline-rich tyrosine kinase 2 (Pyk2), a non-receptor tyrosine protein kinase, in ESCC and its influence on prognosis. A total of 112 cases of ESCC and paired adjacent normal tissues (NT) were organized in tissue microarray (TMA) from the Nantong First People’s Hospital. Our analysis of TMA revealed that Pyk2 levels were higher in ESCC than in paired adjacent NT by immunohistochemistry (p<0.001). Western blot and real-time quantitative PCR analysis (p=0.0359) also reached similar conclusions. To further explore the significance of Pyk2 in ESCC, another set of tissue microarrays was collected from the Affiliated Hospital of Nantong University, which includes 241 consecutive patients undergoing radical surgery for ESCC, to perform IHC scores. We demonstrated that the expression level of Pyk2 was positively correlated with N stage (node negative versus node positive, p=0.02) and clinical stage (I + II versus III + IV, p=0.042). Univariate and multivariate analyses suggested that high Pyk2 expression was an independent prognostic factor for overall survival with ESCC. Cell function studies found that Pyk2 promoted tumor proliferation and migration and reduced apoptosis. Pyk2 knockdown enhanced the sensitivity to cisplatin in ESCC cells. Western blot analysis confirmed that Pyk2 may promote tumor progression by activating the Akt signaling pathway.
CancerNature.com

MK2206 attenuates atherosclerosis by inhibiting lipid accumulation, cell migration, proliferation, and inflammation

Cardiovascular disease is a common comorbidity in patients with cancer, and the main leading cause of noncancer-related deaths in cancer survivors. Considering that current antitumor drugs usually induce cardiovascular injury, the quest for developing new antitumor drugs, especially those with cardiovascular protection, is crucial for improving cancer prognosis. MK2206 is a phase II clinical anticancer drug and the role of this drug in cardiovascular disease is still unclear. Here, we revealed that MK2206 significantly reduced vascular inflammation, atherosclerotic lesions, and inhibited proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cell in ApoE−/− mice in vivo. We demonstrated that MK2206 reduced lipid accumulation by promoting cholesterol efflux but did not affect lipid uptake and decreased inflammatory response by modulating inflammation-related mRNA stability in macrophages. In addition, we revealed that MK2206 suppressed migration, proliferation, and inflammation in vascular smooth muscle cells. Moreover, MK2206 inhibited proliferation and inflammation of endothelial cells. The present results suggest that MK2206, as a promising drug in clinical antitumor therapy, exhibits anti-inflammatory and antiatherosclerotic potential. This report provides a novel strategy for the prevention of cardiovascular comorbidities in cancer survivors.
ScienceNature.com

Regulated control of gene therapies by drug-induced splicing

So far, gene therapies have relied on complex constructs that cannot be finely controlled1,2. Here we report a universal switch element that enables precise control of gene replacement or gene editing after exposure to a small molecule. The small-molecule inducers are currently in human use, are orally bioavailable when given to animals or humans and can reach both peripheral tissues and the brain. Moreover, the switch system, which we denote Xon, does not require the co-expression of any regulatory proteins. Using Xon, the translation of the desired elements for controlled gene replacement or gene editing machinery occurs after a single oral dose of the inducer, and the robustness of expression can be controlled by the drug dose, protein stability and redosing. The ability of Xon to provide temporal control of protein expression can be adapted for cell-biology applications and animal studies. Additionally, owing to the oral bioavailability and safety of the drugs used, the Xon switch system provides an unprecedented opportunity to refine and tailor the application of gene therapies in humans.
ChemistryNature.com

Site-specific Umpolung amidation of carboxylic acids via triplet synergistic catalysis

Development of catalytic amide bond-forming methods is important because they could potentially address the existing limitations of classical methods using superstoichiometric activating reagents. In this paper, we disclose an Umpolung amidation reaction of carboxylic acids with nitroarenes and nitroalkanes enabled by the triplet synergistic catalysis of FeI2, P(V)/P(III) and photoredox catalysis, which avoids the production of byproducts from stoichiometric coupling reagents. A wide range of carboxylic acids, including aliphatic, aromatic and alkenyl acids participate smoothly in such reactions, generating structurally diverse amides in good yields (86 examples, up to 97% yield). This Umpolung amidation strategy opens a method to address challenging regioselectivity issues between nucleophilic functional groups, and complements the functional group compatibility of the classical amidation protocols. The synthetic robustness of the reaction is demonstrated by late-stage modification of complex molecules and gram-scale applications.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive analysis of the expression and prognosis for TNFAIPs in head and neck cancer

Head and neck cancer (HNC) tumorigenesis involves a combination of multiple genetic alteration processes. Tumour necrosis factor-alpha-induced proteins (TNFAIPs) are involved in tumour development and progression, but few studies have been conducted on these factors in HNC. We aimed to analyse TNFAIPs and assess their potential as prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets using the Oncomine, UALCAN, Human Protein Atlas, LinkedOmics, cBioPortal, GeneMANIA, Enrichr, and Tumor IMmune Estimation Resource databases. We found that the transcript levels of TNFAIP1, TNFAIP3, EFNA1, TNFAIP6 and TNFAIP8 were increased, while those of TNFAIP8L3 and STEAP4 were reduced in HNC tissues versus normal tissues. The EFNA1, TNFAIP8 and TNFAIP8L3 expression levels were significantly correlated with the pathological stage. In HNC patients, high PTX3 and TNFAIP6 transcript levels were significantly associated with shorter overall survival (OS). Moreover, genetic alterations in TNFAIP1, TNFAIP6, and STEAP4 resulted in poorer disease-free survival, progression-free survival, and OS, respectively. TNFAIPs may mediate HNC tumorigenesis by regulating PI3K-Akt, Ras and other signalling pathways. TNFAIPs are also closely correlated with the infiltration of immune cells, including B cells, CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, etc. The data above indicate that TNFAIPs may be potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets for HNC.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: DNA assay predicts treatment response in head and neck carcinoma

Oncotarget published "Human papilloma virus circulating tumor DNA assay predicts treatment response in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma" which reported that despite the rising incidence of human papillomavirus related oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, treatment of metastatic disease remains palliative. Even with new treatments such as immunotherapy, response rates...
CancerNature.com

Alternative splicing of mRNA in colorectal cancer: new strategies for tumor diagnosis and treatment

Alternative splicing (AS) is an important event that contributes to posttranscriptional gene regulation. This process leads to several mature transcript variants with diverse physiological functions. Indeed, disruption of various aspects of this multistep process, such as cis- or trans- factor alteration, promotes the progression of colorectal cancer. Therefore, targeting some specific processes of AS may be an effective therapeutic strategy for treating cancer. Here, we provide an overview of the AS events related to colorectal cancer based on research done in the past 5 years. We focus on the mechanisms and functions of variant products of AS that are relevant to malignant hallmarks, with an emphasis on variants with clinical significance. In addition, novel strategies for exploiting the therapeutic value of AS events are discussed.
CancerNature.com

ITLN1 inhibits tumor neovascularization and myeloid derived suppressor cells accumulation in colorectal carcinoma

Low levels of ITLN1 have been correlated with obesity-related colorectal carcinogenesis, however, the specific functions and underlying mechanisms remain unclear. Thus, we sought to explore the inhibitory role of ITLN1 in the tumor-permissive microenvironment that exists during the first occurrence and subsequent development of colorectal carcinoma (CRC). Results indicated that ITLN1 was frequently lost in CRC tissues and ITLN1 to be an independent prognostic predictor of CRC. Orthotopic and subcutaneous tumor xenograft approaches were then used to further confirm the protective role of ITLN1 during tumor progression. Increased ITLN1 expression in CRC cells significantly inhibited local pre-existing vessels sprouting, EPC recruitment and the infiltration of immunosuppressive myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) into tumor tissues without affecting the behavior of CRC cells in vitro. Comparatively, ITLN1-derived MDSCs had a lower suppressive effect on T cell proliferation, NOS2 expression, and ROS production. In addition, ITLN1 overexpression markedly suppressed bone marrow (BM)-derived hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPC) differentiation into MDSCs as well as NOS2 activity on MDSCs. Using H-2b+YFP + chimerism through bone marrow transplantation, increased ITLN1 in HCT116 significantly reduced the BM-derived EPCs and MDSCs in vivo mobilization. Mechanistically, results indicated ITLN1 inhibited tumor-derived IL-17D and CXCL2 (MIP2) through the KEAP1/Nrf2/ROS/IL-17D and p65 NF-ĸB/CXCL2 signaling cascades dependent on PI3K/AKT/GSK3ß. This effect was reversed by the PI3K selective inhibitor LY294002. Collectively, ITLN1 synergistically suppressed IL-17D and CXCL2-mediated tumor vascularization, bone marrow derived EPC recruitment, as well as MDSCs generation and trafficking. Thus, ITLN1 potentially serves as a critical prognostic and therapeutic target for CRC.
HealthNature.com

Microchannelled alkylated chitosan sponge to treat noncompressible hemorrhages and facilitate wound healing

Developing an anti-infective shape-memory hemostatic sponge able to guide in situ tissue regeneration for noncompressible hemorrhages in civilian and battlefield settings remains a challenge. Here we engineer hemostatic chitosan sponges with highly interconnective microchannels by combining 3D printed microfiber leaching, freeze-drying, and superficial active modification. We demonstrate that the microchannelled alkylated chitosan sponge (MACS) exhibits the capacity for water and blood absorption, as well as rapid shape recovery. We show that compared to clinically used gauze, gelatin sponge, CELOX™, and CELOX™-gauze, the MACS provides higher pro-coagulant and hemostatic capacities in lethally normal and heparinized rat and pig liver perforation wound models. We demonstrate its anti-infective activity against S. aureus and E. coli and its promotion of liver parenchymal cell infiltration, vascularization, and tissue integration in a rat liver defect model. Overall, the MACS demonstrates promising clinical translational potential in treating lethal noncompressible hemorrhage and facilitating wound healing.
ScienceBioMed Central

Specific splice junction detection in single cells with SICILIAN

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 219 (2021) Cite this article. Precise splice junction calls are currently unavailable in scRNA-seq pipelines such as the 10x Chromium platform but are critical for understanding single-cell biology. Here, we introduce SICILIAN, a new method that assigns statistical confidence to splice junctions from a spliced aligner to improve precision. SICILIAN is a general method that can be applied to bulk or single-cell data, but has particular utility for single-cell analysis due to that data’s unique challenges and opportunities for discovery. SICILIAN’s precise splice detection achieves high accuracy on simulated data, improves concordance between matched single-cell and bulk datasets, and increases agreement between biological replicates. SICILIAN detects unannotated splicing in single cells, enabling the discovery of novel splicing regulation through single-cell analysis workflows.
Nature.com

Engineering large, anatomically shaped osteochondral constructs with robust interfacial shear properties

Despite the prevalence of large (>5 cm2) articular cartilage defects involving underlying bone, current tissue-engineered therapies only address small defects. Tissue-engineered, anatomically shaped, native-like implants may address the need for off-the-shelf, tissue-repairing therapies for large cartilage lesions. This study fabricated an osteochondral construct of translationally relevant geometry with robust functional properties. Scaffold-free, self-assembled neocartilage served as the chondral phase, and porous hydroxyapatite served as the osseous phase of the osteochondral constructs. Constructs in the shape and size of an ovine femoral condyle (31 × 14 mm) were assembled at day 4 (early) or day 10 (late) of neocartilage maturation. Early osteochondral assembly increased the interfacial interdigitation depth by 244%, interdigitation frequency by 438%, interfacial shear modulus by 243-fold, and ultimate interfacial shear strength by 4.9-fold, compared to late assembly. Toward the development of a bioprosthesis for the repair of cartilage lesions encompassing up to an entire condylar surface, this study generated a large, anatomically shaped osteochondral construct with robust interfacial mechanical properties and native-like neocartilage interdigitation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy