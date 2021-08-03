Feliciana schools reopen among new projects and rising COVID concerns
Monday, Aug. 9, is the first day of school for most students in East and West Feliciana parishes. But as school reopens, the state is adjusting to rising COVID-19 cases. At the end of last week, West Feliciana Superintendent Hollis Milton said, “The latest guidance from the governor recommends wearing a mask while indoors. Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27, we recommend that all employees, students and parents wear a mask indoors. We are not requiring a mask, but we do recommend one as COVID-19 cases are on the rise within our parish and state.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 0