West End producer David Pugh: ‘My guiding principle was always: will mum like it?’
Reports of the death of the stereotypical West End producer have been exaggerated. I’m in Bath, sitting in the sun with impresario David Pugh, who is smoking fags, swilling vodka and coke, and whispering indiscreet showbiz gossip into my shell-like. What a lunchtime! With his pledges of allegiance to mid-20th-century entertainment values (“I want to be Ken Dodd”), 62-year-old Pugh could seem like a throwback. But he’s also a progressive, a rare example of the commercial producer with a commitment to new work from unexpected sources.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0