Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

West End producer David Pugh: ‘My guiding principle was always: will mum like it?’

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports of the death of the stereotypical West End producer have been exaggerated. I’m in Bath, sitting in the sun with impresario David Pugh, who is smoking fags, swilling vodka and coke, and whispering indiscreet showbiz gossip into my shell-like. What a lunchtime! With his pledges of allegiance to mid-20th-century entertainment values (“I want to be Ken Dodd”), 62-year-old Pugh could seem like a throwback. But he’s also a progressive, a rare example of the commercial producer with a commitment to new work from unexpected sources.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Stan Laurel
Person
Oliver Hardy
Person
Nigel Havers
Person
Gary Barlow
Person
Ken Dodd
Person
Cameron Mackintosh
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Tom Courtenay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Edinburgh Fringe#Bath#British#Guardian#Calendar Girls#Dickensian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson receives rare invite to Balmoral from the Queen

Sarah Ferguson will reportedly visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer after a rare invite was extended to her former daughter-in-law. Her Majesty is said to have granted the Duchess an open invitation to spend time at her Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Prince Andrew.
Burbank, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Withers, Kid Star of the 1930s, Dies at 95

Jane Withers, the talented child star who tormented Shirley Temple in Bright Eyes and years later became a trusted confidant of James Dean in his final days on the set of Giant, has died. She was 95. Withers died Saturday in Burbank, her daughter Kendall Errair announced. “My mother was such a special lady,” she said in a statement. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.” Baby Boomers perhaps will know Withers best for playing the bubbly Josephine the Plumber in...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Hollywood actors who once participated in the Olympics: from “Tarzan” who won five jumping medals from Jason Statham

This Sunday the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. It is the end of four years of sacrifice where young athletes leave everything to win a medal. From now on, many of them start a path that can definitively unite them to that task or they can be found elsewhere. As it happened to several Hollywood stars who were athletes in different Olympic competitions before entering the entertainment industry.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

‘Raw’ Star Ella Rumpf Cast in ‘Succession’ Season 3

Succession continues to expand its cast for the upcoming third season as Swiss actress Ella Rumpf joins the HBO drama in a guest-starring role. According to Variety, Rumpf, who is best known for her role as Alexia in the 2016 horror drama film Raw, recently wrapped up filming her part in Italy, where Season 3 has been shooting since June. It hasn’t yet been revealed who Rumpf will be playing or how her character will tie into the story.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

The Piano Works West End London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for The Piano Works West End in London. Find 8 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage The Piano Works West End? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Diane Keaton sparks confusion with ‘bizarre’ singing tribute to Mel Gibson and Jude Law

Diane Keaton has left her fans confused after posting a “bizarre” singing tribute to “good men” she has worked with, including Mel Gibson, Jude Law and Jack Nicholson. The Annie Hall star posted to her Instagram a video collage of black-and-white portraits of male actors. Among the stars included in the montage, which is soundtracked by Keaton singing Rosemary Clooney’s “You’ll Never Know”, are Michael Douglas, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Morgan Freeman and Richard Gere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy