UFC

Rivalries: Michael Chiesa

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 4 days ago

Michael Chiesa already staked his claim as an elite welterweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The question now becomes whether or not he can continue his ascent.

UFCUSA Today

'Ready for whatever,' Michael Chiesa thinks UFC 265 could be 'walk through the fire' or 'smooth sailing'

HOUSTON – Michael Chiesa isn’t sure how things will play out when he enters the cage against Vicente Luque, but he recognizes the danger that will be present. Though many view the UFC 265 matchup as a “striker vs. grappler” matchup, Chiesa (18-4 MMA, 11-4 UFC) doesn’t think it’s that simple. At the highest level, being well rounded is a necessity. Regardless of where the fight goes, Chiesa will be wary of Luque (20-7-1 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and his abilities.
UFCKREM

Spokane native Michael Chiesa amped up for fight against Vicente Luque

Spokane native Michael Chiesa is about two weeks away from his fight with Vicente Luque at UFC 265 and he's ready for it. The fifth ranked fighter in the UFC welterweight division last fought in January of 2021 against Neil Magny. He won, which was his first UFC main event fight. Chiesa came out on top by unanimous decision.
UFCmmanews.com

Chiesa: Win Over Dangerous Luque At UFC 265 Warrants Title Shot

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa says he hopes to secure a title shot with a victory over “killer” Vicente Luque at UFC 265. Chiesa, who is the #5-ranked man in the division, will look to stake his claim for an opportunity to dethrone Kamaru Usman with a win on this weekend’s pay-per-view main card. “Maverick” was last in action in the UFC on Fight Island 8 headliner at the start of the year. An impressive unanimous decision victory over Neil Magny extended his winning streak, which also includes wins against Rafael dos Anjos and Carlos Condit, to four.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 card: Michael Chiesa vs Vicente Luque full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight finishers Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque will go to war this weekend (Sat., July 31, 2021) at UFC 265 from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Chiesa’s move to Welterweight has been a shocking success. “Maverick” is still somehow gigantic at 170 pounds — how...
UFCmmanews.com

Luque Predicts “Tricky” Night For Chiesa Wherever UFC 265 Fight Goes

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque is confident of overcoming Michael Chiesa on the feet or on the ground in their fight at UFC 265 this weekend. Having built a three-fight winning streak that includes victories over former 170-pound champ Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown, and Niko Price, Luque will look to jump into title contention with an impressive showing against the #5-ranked welterweight.
UFCAlbany Herald

Derrick Lewis-Ciryl Gane title clash highlights UFC 265 in Houston

This Saturday, Aug. 7, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Houston, Texas for the second time this year. The UFC 265 news cycle got off to a controversial start as heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was effectively stripped of his title shortly after capturing the belt with a knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March of 2021. Ngannou was willing to defend his title, but told the UFC that he couldn’t be ready to fight by Aug. 7, but could be ready by UFC 266 on Sept. 25. This set up an interim heavyweight title matchup between Derrick Lewis and the undefeated 9-0 Ciryl Gane. The interim title bout could prove to be a smart decision by the UFC, as it will provide clarity in the talent-heavy division.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Michael Chiesa says Vicente Luque is most dangerous matchup of his career

No. 5 ranked welterweight Michael Chiesa is less than a week away from arguably the most important fight of his career. At UFC 265, the ‘Maverick’ is slated to face off against no. 6 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque. Speaking on former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping’s podcast “Believe You Me”,...
UFCmmanews.com

Vicente Luque Happy To Now Be Ranked Below Michael Chiesa

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque says he welcomed the ranking switch which saw him drop behind his upcoming opponent Michael Chiesa. Luque and Chiesa are set to go toe-to-toe this weekend at UFC 265. The Brazilian will be looking to end the 33-year-old’s winning streak at four and, in doing so, extend his own to the same number.
UFCtheScore

UFC 265 best bets: Back Luque in pivotal bout vs. Chiesa

Saturday's UFC 265 card features an interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. Gane is a heavy favorite for his first UFC title opportunity, sitting at -360 on theScore Bet. While I'm leaning toward Gane to beat Lewis, he's seriously overvalued at that price. Lewis should never be a +280 underdog with his power. Plus, he has so much more MMA experience than the 9-0 Gane. This fight is 'dog or pass, so if you're looking to place a wager, Lewis by knockout at +390 is your best bet.
UFCmmanews.com

Michael Chiesa Takes Credit For Kevin Lee’s Move To Welterweight

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa says he’s largely responsible for Kevin Lee’s decision to move up to 170 pounds. After consecutive submission losses to Lee and Anthony Pettis, Chiesa left the grueling weight cuts in the past and made the move up from lightweight to welterweight. Since, the Colorado native has gone 4-0 and defeated the likes of Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Vicente Luque interested in Nate Diaz fight with win over Michael Chiesa

No. 6 ranked UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque will have good things coming for him if he beats no. 5 ranked 170 pounder Michael Chiesa Saturday at UFC 265. While Luque is focused on what is in front of him with Chiesa, he did express interest in a potential fight with Nate Diaz at the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference.
