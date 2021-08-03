The Bottom Line: Score One for the McKee Family

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. UFC 265 on Saturday in Houston may not be quite as loaded from top to bottom as some of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s most recent numbered events, but the undercard should still manage to entertain the masses. The featured prelim at the Toyota Center deserves its slot, as lightweight Rafael Fiziev—a man who has emerged as one of the promotion’s top rising talents in any division—looks for his most significant win to date against former King of the Cage champion Bobby Green. Meanwhile, there are some familiar names further down the card: “The Ultimate Fighter 3” finalist Ed Herman returns to try to turn back another prospect in Alonzo Menifield, while former strawweight title challengers Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Penne attempt to build some momentum at 115 pounds. Even the lower-stakes affairs have on-paper potential, so there is a lot to like in comparison to some other events.