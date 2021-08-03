Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

The Bottom Line: Score One for the McKee Family

By Todd Martin
Sherdog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. A.J. McKee’s flashy victory over Patricio “Pitbull” Freire at Bellator 263 was the coronation of...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Antonio Mckee
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Scott Coker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mckee Family#Sherdog Com#Evolve Media#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coach Eric Albarracin calls for Patricio 'Pitbull' vs. A.J. McKee rematch in Brazil: 'Let's switch it up one time'

Patricio Freire dropped his featherweight title toA.J. McKee at Bellator 263, but his coach Eric Albarracin wants to run it back in a different atmosphere. Saturday’s event took place at The Forum in Los Angeles in McKee’s backyard. The arena was filled with fans cheering his name as the challenger to Freire’s crown, something that didn’t quite sit well with Albarracin in the aftermath of the fight.
UFCBleacher Report

TGIFighting: Lewis vs. Gane at UFC 265 Is the Title Fight No One Wanted

In this potential post-Conor McGregor world in which we live, Jon Jones (26-1 [1 NC]) moving up to heavyweight to challenge star-destroyer champ Francis Ngannou (16-3) could easily have been the biggest fight of the second half of 2021. Even UFC prez Dana White said he liked it and wanted...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Calls Top UFC Name ‘Drug Addict’

Jake Paul is a master of trolling and getting people to hate him and talk about him. Recently, Jake Paul ensured to get his name talked about again in the UFC realm as he called out Dana White on his personal Instagram account. We are currently waiting to see if any backlash is served from Dana White himself as Dana is not really one to let his name get dragged through the mud…Deontay Wilder ‘Will Go To ICU’ After Fury Fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Reveals UFC Champion Is ‘Cheating’

Joe Rogan has been the center of memes and controversy lately and I’m sure that he and his fans wouldn’t consider that to be too bad of a thing as both seem to thrive off of memes and controversy. This controversy, however, doesn’t relate directly to Joe Rogan, but it does involve someone that Joe Rogan does know and has even interviewed before. This all starts with a big claim that may snowball into something even bigger as time continues to roll this forward. Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak. Khabib Exposes Conor McGregor ‘Drunken Meltdown’.
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis had his car repossessed by George Foreman

Derrick Lewis says he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman. Lewis shared an amusing story about boxing legend George Foreman, which spiralled into a separate story about Lewis’ wife, during a recent interview. Lewis will fight Ciryl Gane for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title at UFC 265, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sat., Aug. 7.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

It's fitting that UFC 265 will be headlined by a massive fight in the 265-pound division. Ciryl Gane will look to continue his rapid ascent up the heavyweight rankings in an interim title fight against Derrick Lewis in the main event on Saturday. Gane's rise up the ranks has been...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Bold Message To Top AEW Star Leaks

Chris Jericho is one of the most celebrated names in professional wrestling and will forever be known as All Elite Wrestling’s first ever world champion. During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, he recently discussed a match he would have in 2010 with a man who is reportedly to be joining the promotion – former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan when Bryan was a member of WWE NXT. This Undertaker & A list actress bombshell recently leaked.
UFCtalesbuzz.com

AJ McKee wants respect for family entering Bellator 263

It never sat right with AJ McKee how little acclaim his father’s 20-year mixed martial arts career received. The Bellator 263 headliner, who will face featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., in a fight that wraps up the pandemic-delayed Featherweight World Grand Prix with $1 million up for grabs, is out to put some respect on his family name.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Former Jills cheerleader Nicole McKee combines love for tennis and family

Nicole McKee cheered with the Buffalo Jills in 1998-99 and 2000-2001. In 2001, she was chosen to represent the team at the Pro Bowl. She then moved from the sideline to the court, embracing tennis after little initial interest, and the game has allowed her to travel the world and touched every member of her family. She says tennis has given her a “beautiful gift.”
UFCPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons to watch UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Here are three reasons why the UFC 265 pay-per-view is worth watching. The UFC’s second card during the month of August will see the promotion travel to Houston, Texas, for the second time in the last three months. UFC 265 features an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane in the main event, along with long-time veterans Michael Chiesa and Jose Also also featured during the event’s main card.
Combat SportsSherdog

The Bottom Line: The Weight of Legacy

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. In contrast to MMA organizations with fairly consistent promotional philosophies over the course of their...
UFCSherdog

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 265 Preview

Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. Ben and special guest Lev Pisarsky break down UFC 265, with predictions and picks for all 13 fights.
Combat SportsSherdog

Bellator 263 ‘Pitbull vs. McKee’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Patricio Freire (144.5) vs. A.J. McKee (145) Emmanuel Sanchez (145.3) vs. Mads Burnell (145.5) Usman Nurmagomedov (155.3) vs. Luis Muro (156) Brent Primus (155.2) vs. Islam Mamedov (154.9) Goiti Yamauchi (155.5) vs. Christopher Gonzalez (155) Vanessa Porto (125.6) vs. Ilara Joanne (125.2) Gadzhi Rabadanov (149) vs. Daniel Carey (149.1) Khasan...
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 265 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. UFC 265 on Saturday in Houston may not be quite as loaded from top to bottom as some of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s most recent numbered events, but the undercard should still manage to entertain the masses. The featured prelim at the Toyota Center deserves its slot, as lightweight Rafael Fiziev—a man who has emerged as one of the promotion’s top rising talents in any division—looks for his most significant win to date against former King of the Cage champion Bobby Green. Meanwhile, there are some familiar names further down the card: “The Ultimate Fighter 3” finalist Ed Herman returns to try to turn back another prospect in Alonzo Menifield, while former strawweight title challengers Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Penne attempt to build some momentum at 115 pounds. Even the lower-stakes affairs have on-paper potential, so there is a lot to like in comparison to some other events.
UFCSherdog

UFC Signs 2018 PFL Middleweight Finalist Abusupiyan Magomedov

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Although Abusupiyan Magomedov did not earn a million dollars when competing for Professional Fighters League, he did work his way up to a Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.
UFCSherdog

By The Numbers: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Common pursuits within the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight division have brought Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque together at UFC 265, where they will collide in a featured three-round affair this Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston. Chiesa has rattled off four straight victories since he set up shop in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy