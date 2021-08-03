Cancel
NBA

Pelicans reportedly agree to deal for Hornets G Devonte' Graham

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans are set to complete a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire restricted free agent point guard Devonte' Graham in exchange for a first-round pick, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday night. According to ESPN, Graham will receive a four-year, $47 million contract in the sign-and-trade...

Lonzo Ball
#Pelicans#Espn#The Charlotte Hornets#Espn#The Athletic#The Chicago Bulls#The Atlanta Hawks
