Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

The Bellator MMA Featherweight Title: A Visual History

By Ben Duffy
Sherdog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, A.J. McKee completed his undefeated journey from prospect to contender to champion, and made his case to be considered the top featherweight in the sport. In the main event of Bellator 263, the 26-year-old Californian needed less than two minutes to obliterate a dominant champion in Patricio Freire. A head kick and uppercut rocked the Brazilian badly, and after a premature walk-off, McKee jumped back in and applied a guillotine choke for the finish. By so doing, the “Mercenary” picked up the Bellator featherweight grand prix title as well as Freire’s regular title, and extended what is almost certainly the longest undefeated streak for a fighter within a single promotion in MMA history.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Soto
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellator Mma#Featherweight#Combat#Californian#Brazilian#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsSherdog

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Laments Early Stoppage, Wants A.J. McKee Rematch at 145 Pounds

Former Bellator MMA featherweight king Patricio Freire wants to run it back with A.J. McKee one day, but he is not in a rush to line it up. Freire (23-5) and McKee (18-0) met at Bellator 263, for the finals of the featherweight grand prix with a championship, tournament belt and $1 million check on the line. In their meeting, McKee stunned “Pitbull” with a head kick, and finished him off with a guillotine choke in under two minutes. The Brazilian, after taking a few days off to spend time with his family, spoke to Ag. Fight on Thursday about his defeat and prospects going forward.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Paige VanZant ‘Gown’ Photo Revealed After Hacking

The current bare-knuckle and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently took to her Instagram story section and claimed that her TikTok account was hacked. She went on to claim it following her loss to Rachael Ostovich on Friday at BKFC 19. However, she went on to assure that her fansite is fine. She also posted a photo in which she donned a gorgeous gown.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC 265 weigh-in results: Interim title fight set, but one fighter misses weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC 265 took place on Friday in Houston, Texas, and 25 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. In the main event of UFC 265, the interim heavyweight title is up for grabs as Derrick Lewis takes on Ciryl Gane. Lewis is coming off an upset KO win over Curtis Blaydes while Gane is undefeated at 9-0. Both men successfully stepped onto the scale and made weight so the interim title fight is set.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Reveals UFC Champion Is ‘Cheating’

Joe Rogan has been the center of memes and controversy lately and I’m sure that he and his fans wouldn’t consider that to be too bad of a thing as both seem to thrive off of memes and controversy. This controversy, however, doesn’t relate directly to Joe Rogan, but it does involve someone that Joe Rogan does know and has even interviewed before. This all starts with a big claim that may snowball into something even bigger as time continues to roll this forward. Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak. Khabib Exposes Conor McGregor ‘Drunken Meltdown’.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Calls Top UFC Name ‘Drug Addict’

Jake Paul is a master of trolling and getting people to hate him and talk about him. Recently, Jake Paul ensured to get his name talked about again in the UFC realm as he called out Dana White on his personal Instagram account. We are currently waiting to see if any backlash is served from Dana White himself as Dana is not really one to let his name get dragged through the mud…Deontay Wilder ‘Will Go To ICU’ After Fury Fight.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Bold Message To Top AEW Star Leaks

Chris Jericho is one of the most celebrated names in professional wrestling and will forever be known as All Elite Wrestling’s first ever world champion. During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, he recently discussed a match he would have in 2010 with a man who is reportedly to be joining the promotion – former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan when Bryan was a member of WWE NXT. This Undertaker & A list actress bombshell recently leaked.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Releases 12 Wrestlers

It’s certainly been an interesting year for WWE as the company has released a number of Superstars, including big names such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and more. Apparently the releases are not over, as Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that today the company released 12 wrestlers from...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals which fighter hit him the hardest in his UFC career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has fought a lot of power punchers in his UFC career but one opponent sticks out. When Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229, many said he had to be worried about the Irishman’s power. He had been knocking everyone out at featherweight and knocked out and dropped Eddie Alvarez several times in his UFC lightweight debut. Yet, for “The Eagle” he says Justin Gaethje is the hardest hitter he has ever fought.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
UFCchatsports.com

Who Are the Top 10 Greatest Olympians in MMA History?

In honor of the Summer Olympics opening in Tokyo, it was time to do a look back and countdown the top 10 greatest Olympians in MMA history. MMA and the UFC have seen many great Olympians competing in the sport, but are the top 10 greatest? We’ll be counting down with a focus on Olympic and MMA accolades combined.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3179: Bellator and UFC previews, plus Dave Feldman and Graham Boylan

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,179, the fellas will bring on guests Dave Feldman and Graham Boylan. BKFC president Feldman will talk about this past Friday’s BKFC 19. Boylan will discuss Cage Warriors 126, which takes place in San Diego. Plus, the guys will preview Saturday’s Bellator 263 and UFC on ESPN 28 cards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy