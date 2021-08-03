Logitech unveils Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired earbuds for business

Go eco-friendly with your next earbuds and buy the House of Marley Champion true wireless earbuds. These nature-inspired earbuds actually protect the environment thanks to their bamboo, natural fiber, and REGRIND silicone. So these earbuds are an eco-friendly alternative to typical earphones. What’s more, the charging cord is 99% post-consumer recyclable polyester. And of course, you can expect superior sound thanks to the seal that creates a noise-free environment. Plus, the Champion true wireless earbuds offer a comfortable fit and water-resistant design. Moreover, with 8 hours of battery life and up to 28 hours of playtime with the case, you can keep the music playing. Furthermore, with features like an onboard microphone for calls and a remote playback function, these earbuds are convenient to own. Finally, compatible with both Android and iOS, they fit seamlessly into your routine. Show off your commitment to sustainability with these bamboo earbuds.