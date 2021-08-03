Kaylee Tuck to visit Highlands Tea Party
SEBRING — For the first time since her election to the Florida House of Representatives, Kaylee Tuck will make an appearance as a guest speaker at the Highlands Tea Party. While learning the ropes as a freshman in her very first session, the District 55 State Representative took on a 500-pound gorilla of legislation. She introduced a measure to mandate that only biological girls compete against biological girls in women’s sports.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
