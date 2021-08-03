Cancel
Despite delays, progress continues on River City Renaissance project pieces

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa - If you walk around the plaza facing the north entrance of Southbridge Mall, it's a much different scene from what it used to be. The Principal Performing Arts Pavilion, which includes both indoor and outdoor spaces and will be the new home of the Mason City Municipal Band, is set to be completed in roughly two months time. The wall that covered the interior performance space was taken down last week, with shoppers and mallgoers getting an up-close look at the beautiful space for the first time. It's the latest piece to be completed in the River City Renaissance project, which is set to transform the mall and the surrounding Downtown into a more liveable, vibrant area filled with restaurants, shopping and housing.

