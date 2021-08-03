Cancel
India’s worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s industrial hub of Maharashtra state eased COVID-19 restrictions in most districts on Tuesday, including in the financial capital of Mumbai, after a steady decline in new cases. Shops, malls and parks were allowed to open for longer and offices were allowed to operate at full capacity....

kdal610.com

