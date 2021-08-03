295K Pounds of Raw Beef Recalled by Nebraska Meat Processor
An Omaha, Nebraska, meat processor has recalled more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Greater Omaha Packing’s recall. The beef products, intended to be used in packages of ground beef, were produced on July 13 and bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.www.insurancejournal.com
