Top high school quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers skipping senior season to enroll at Ohio State

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, has decided to skip his senior season of high school and enroll at Ohio State. In a statement posted Monday on Twitter, Ewers said the decision to leave Southlake Carroll High School in suburban Dallas was based in part on the refusal of Texas' association governing high school sports, the University Interscholastic League, to allow him to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities.