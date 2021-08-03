Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

Collision between Caltrain, person reported in Palo Alto

By Send News Tips
Palo Alto Online
 4 days ago

Caltrain has reported a collision between a train and a person on the tracks Monday night in Palo Alto, agency officials said. Rebecca Eisenberg is a registered user. Can you please provide more information, including where exactly this collision occurred? Also, you make reference to "the grade crossing." What grade crossing is closed? Of course, the issue here is not about traffic; it is about the fact that a human being was hit, and presumably killed, by a train (again) in Palo Alto. Please update this story.

www.paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo#Alto#Accident#Collision#El Camino#Greater Miranda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy