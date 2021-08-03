Cancel
Iran’s new president Raisi says he will take steps to lift U.S. sanctions

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Tuesday his government will take steps to lift “tyrannical” sanctions imposed by the United States. After winning the endorsement of Iran’s supreme leader for his presidency at a ceremony in Tehran, hardline Shi’ite cleric Raisi said he will improve the economy, devastated by reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018 when Washington abandoned Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers.

Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US says Iran believed behind hijacking of vessel in Gulf of Oman

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States said that it believes Iranian forces hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman but is not in a position to confirm. “We can confirm that personnel have left...
PoliticsSeattle Times

US and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on tanker off Oman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack...
Middle Eastwibqam.com

Iran denies role in tanker attack, says seeks Gulf security

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran on Saturday rejected as psychological warfare accusations that it was behind a deadly attack on a tanker off Oman’s coast, and said Tehran sought to enhance the security of the strategic Gulf waterway. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said on Friday Iran...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to Iran's Raisi: seize opportunity for diplomacy now

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday urged Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi to return to talks on both nations resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, repeating the U.S. stance that the window for diplomacy would not stay open forever. With the rise of Raisi,...
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

Iran’s ultra-conservative President Raisi is sworn in.

Iran’s ultra-conservative President Raisi is sworn in. Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative, was sworn in as Iran’s president on Tuesday, a country whose chances of overcoming a catastrophic economic crisis rely on resurrecting a nuclear deal with world powers. In a decree given out by his chief of staff, Iran’s supreme...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

New Iranian President Raisi Sworn In Before Parliament

Ebrahim Raisi took his oath before parliament on August 5 to complete the two-step inauguration to become Iran's new president, as Tehran faces an economy battered by U.S. sanctions, a growing health crisis, and difficult negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. A former judiciary chief, Raisi...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Raisi’s presidency a ‘metaphor’ for Iran’s regional escalation

Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in on Thursday, and he is already making his mark. Reports on Tuesday that a number of ships in the Gulf of Oman were the victims of a cyber attack is the latest in what appears to be Iran’s effort to flex its muscles and show the Middle East who’s boss. Together, Raisi and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei seek to take Iran’s threats to a new level and turn their country into a regional superpower.
Middle EastLewiston Morning Tribune

Supreme Leader Khamenei to confirm Raisi as Iran's president on Aug. 3

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will officially confirm Ebrahim Raisi as the Islamic Republic’s new president in a ceremony on Aug. 3, marking the end of Hassan Rouhani’s government. Both Khamenei and Raisi are scheduled to give speeches in the televised event that will formally approve his presidency, the...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nuclear and economy, the priorities of the new Iranian president Raisi

The ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi will be inaugurated on Tuesday as the new president of Iran, with the challenge of reviving an economy sunk by US sanctions and the health crisis and relaunching negotiations to save the international agreement on the nuclear dossier. Winner in the June presidential election that was...
U.S. Politicskdal610.com

U.S. State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The State Department on Friday announced the addition of five alleged Islamist militants to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, requiring the blocking of any ownership or interests in U.S. properties they hold. The designations also expose to possible U.S. sanctions individuals or foreign financial institutions who...

