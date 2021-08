China is facing its worst coronavirus outbreak after the one in Wuhan last year, as cases linked to the deadly Delta variant have spread to five of the country’s provinces, including Beijing, after first being discovered in Nanjing city. The country’s Jiangsu province, where Nanjing is located, has been under strict lockdown, while stay-at-home orders have been issued for residents of Changping district located in the suburbs of northwest Beijing.The outbreak in the city was first spotted at the busy Nanjing Lukou International airport on 20 July. The earliest cases from the outbreak first emerged from workers at the airport...