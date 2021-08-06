Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox series X stock - live: Latest restock news from Argos, Game, Currys and more

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pihBC_0bG1T4U800

Update: Currys confirms it will restock the Xbox series X next week.

Supply chain problems continue to plague the Xbox series X, making it virtually impossible for shoppers to find Microsoft ’s next-generation console in stock online.

While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the more powerful Xbox series X console is in higher demand. It’s now been eight months since the console’s launch, but new stock is sporadic and sells out in minutes.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

207K+
Followers
98K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Argos#Currys#Game Console#John Lewis Partners#Asda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Artful Escape Arrives September 9 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Beethoven & Dinosaur announced The Artful Escape will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9. On the eve of his first performance, Francis Vendetti battles with the legacy of a dead folk legend and the cosmic wanderings of his own imagination. Francis, a teenage guitar prodigy, sets out on a psychedelic, multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

November could be an incredible month for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has just seen the release of the critically acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator, and XGP subscribers to Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One have many more exciting releases ahead of the rest of the year. From Hades, to The Ascent, to Back 4 Blood and Twelve Minutes – Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their money’s worth in 2021 with ease. But the two biggest releases for Xbox Game Pass through the rest of 2021 are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Endless.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 stock updates – live: Latest UK restock news and dates for John Lewis, AO.com and Amazon

Update: Asda, ShopTo, Ace Studio and John Lewis could all drop today. Read on for more information.It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a small resurgence....
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Blightbound dungeon crawl game launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Niel Liao from indie game studio Ronimo Games based in Utrecht has taken to the official Xbox new site to reveal more details about the newly launched cooperative dungeon crawling game Blightbound which is now available to play on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Within Blightbound you can unlock a roster of 20 heroes at launch each with their own combination of passives, skills, and ultimate abilities. Every hero has weapon and item slots, and you decide how you would like to build your heroes. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the dungeon crawl game.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Series X Insider Leaks Two Unannounced Exclusive Games

A prominent industry insider has leaked the existence of two unannounced Xbox Series X games, which, from the sounds of it, will be exclusives, or at least console exclusives. Much like most of the Xbox One generation, the Xbox Series X currently has zero compelling exclusives. Later this year, Xbox will start to address this problem with Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, but to really buck this narrative it's going to have to deliver new experiences and not just sequels in long-running franchises. That said, looking at Xbox's 2022 and 2023 slate, it may do exactly this. Meanwhile, new reports are starting to come in that further suggest the whole "no exclusives" was heard loud and clear by Xbox boss Phil Spencer and his team.
Retailgamingideology.com

PS5 Stock UK: SMALL Very And Argos PS5 Restock Coming This Week

A smaller PS5 stock is reportedly being launched this week by UK retailers Argos and Very. According to the latest news on the subject, Very plans to release a small wave of PlayStation 5 consoles on its digital platform on Wednesday, August 4. But as mentioned above, this won’t be...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X indie games could be hit by Unity license fee increase

A change in Unity's license could have a big impact on the Xbox indie scene. As reported by Gamasutra, Unity has officially changed its policy for the Unity Pro license. As of right now, any game developers looking to launch their game on PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, or Nintendo Switch platforms will need either a Unity Pro license, or a Preferred Platform License Key.
wccftech.com

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Comparison Video Confirms Resolution on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and More

A new Back 4 Blood comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the current-gen consoles and PC versions of the game,. The new video, which is based on the open beta that is currently available in early access for all those who pre-ordered the game, has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, who also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game run at 2160p resolution in Act 1, although dynamic resolution could be used in other areas. Additionally, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions do seem to run pretty similarly, with the only major differences being with the PC version, which has higher default FOV and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy