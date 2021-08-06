Xbox series X stock - live: Latest restock news from Argos, Game, Currys and more
Update: Currys confirms it will restock the Xbox series X next week.
Supply chain problems continue to plague the Xbox series X, making it virtually impossible for shoppers to find Microsoft ’s next-generation console in stock online.
While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the more powerful Xbox series X console is in higher demand. It’s now been eight months since the console’s launch, but new stock is sporadic and sells out in minutes.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
