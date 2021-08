Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that the next UFC opponent for Henry Cejudo must “bring some numbers” to the table. Nurmagomedov has been retired from MMA since earlier this year, and Cejudo has been retired since last summer. Both men hung up their gloves at the top of their games as both fighters were champions who vacated their titles before retiring from the sport. But with both men still in their 30s, there have been suggestions that the right fight could be enough to coax back either Nurmagomedov or Cejudo to the Octagon. Who that fight could be is anyone’s guess, but if the numbers are big enough, a comeback could be in store.