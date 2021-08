Labour has urged Boris Johnson to stop fighting with colleagues and “get a grip” following claims the prime minister threatened to sack Rishi Sunak as chancellor.The prime minister was said have been furious after a letter from Mr Sunak calling for an easing of travel restrictions was leaked to the press last week.Mr Johnson “ranted” about his chancellor and suggested he should be demoted to health secretary in a meeting with about a dozen officials at Downing Street, according to The Sunday Times.Allies of Mr Sunak have insisted he remains focused on his job at No 11 amid the row but...