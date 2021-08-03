His family made a shirt predicting a gold medal when he was 6. At 23, he’s one win away.

Ahmed Hafnaoui is an 18-year-old swimmer from Tunisia. His family and friends were watching him back home when he suddenly took the lead and won the gold. He didn’t know he had won. It was a chilling moment. According to inspiremore.com, Ahmed Hafnaoui is the second ever Tunisian to win an Olympic medal. At the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, the teen barely squeaked by in the qualifying race, coming in last among the eight qualifiers for the final. The young athlete has been working hard during the pandemic. Before, he hadn’t even registered among the top 100 swimmers worldwide, but by the time he headed to Tokyo, he was ranked at 16. Still, no one expected him to qualify for the race, much less win a medal. Ahmed started the final 400-meter freestyle in the outside lane. He went into the event not thinking about winning, telling himself to go faster than yesterday. And now his story is going viral. It earns a top place in our Acts of Kindness segment on Carolina A.M.