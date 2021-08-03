Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Olympics-Sailing-Royal yacht? Try royal skiff, as Brits snag sailing gold

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – The British pairing of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won a superb gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday before revealing that they named their 49er skiff after British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, to inspire them. “I just remember I kept on saying,...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Royal Yacht#Brits#Skiff#Enoshima#Reuters#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Belted Baby Pink Dress to Wimbledon's Men's Singles Finals

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon on her own Sunday afternoon for the men's wheelchair singles final and men's singles final games. It was another big summer fashion moment for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a belted pastel pink Beulah London dress, Aldo heels, a pink floral mask, and Mappin and Webb Empress dangle earrings to take in the matches. She carried a floral Josef clutch.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
WorldNewsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton has 'taken ownership of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public image' and 'will continue' to share photographs of her children 'in order to receive a degree of privacy back', royal expert claims

The Duchess of Cambridge has 'taken ownership of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public image', a royal expert has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, is a keen amateur photographer and has become known for releasing candid snaps of her children for special events, including their birthdays each year. Royal...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
TravelTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean To Sail Full Lineup of Ships Next Spring

Royal Caribbean International has announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas’ first sailing from the New York area – a 7-night itinerary to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton shares beautiful new photo of Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Saturday when she shared a beautiful new photo of Princess Charlotte. Taking to Instagram, Kate posted three photos she took recently in Norfolk during a family outing to the Big Butterfly Count. Exclusive: Prince William and Kate's summer staycation in Cornwall revealed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy