Every few days, the mail account on her Mac goes offline. Manually reconnecting occasionally works, but usually it needs several "take account online" selections. A couple times, it has taken 48 hours before it was willing to come back online — and when it stays off long term, she also sees the message “maximum number of connections from user IP exceeded, max number of connections=20” — which is weird because only her Mac and iPhone check this email account. But at least we have a clue -- the server "thinks" there are 20 connections coming at it.