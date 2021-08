Stellantis has joined a spate of carmakers that have increased their full-year profit forecasts as higher customer demand and chip shortages drive up the price of cars. The Dutch-based carmaker posted what one analyst called a “blowout” first-half earnings debut as the group raised its margin guidance for the year to about 10 per cent, up from between 5.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent. Analysts had forecast an 8 per cent margin in the first half of the year.