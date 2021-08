Failure to act now on climate change will result in "catastrophic" consequences for the world, the leader of the United Nation's next climate talks has warned. "I don't think there's any other word for it," Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), told British newspaper The Observer, warning that the annual talks, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland in November, would be among the last chances to limit global heating and save lives.