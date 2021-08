MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sat down with CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin for an interview that aired on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, and it didn’t take long for things to go off the rails. Lindell has spent months in a futile effort to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump. Despite the burden of proof being squarely on Lindell, he’s even gone so far as to offer $5 million to anyone who can prove him wrong, as long as they show up to his upcoming cyber symposium.