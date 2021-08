Damon & Naomi have operated, from the beginning, through an approach of deeply personal intimacy. Previously two-thirds of dream pop pioneers Galaxie 500, high school sweethearts Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang continued as a duo after the abrupt departure of their guitarist Dean Wareham, who went his own way to form the alt-rock band Luna. At first so gutted by the shake-up that they considered quitting altogether, Krukowski and Yang persevered because their love for making music together outweighed the hurt of losing their band. On their latest release, A Sky Record, it’s clear that after three decades as a group, their hearts are still in it.