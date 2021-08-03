Gresham News Briefs: Trail closed

Wy'East Way Trail temporarily closed for reconstruction; Centennial Class of 1971 to celebrate 50 years

A portion of the Wy'East Way Trail has been closed to pedestrians and cyclists for the next two months as city crews rebuild the connection path to the north and regrade the trail.

The trail is closed from Bella Vista to Civic Drive through September. There are detour signs that show alternate routes of travel.

Happy 50th Centennial Class of 1971

Eagles graduates are soaring back into East Multnomah County to celebrate a milestone anniversary.

The Centennial High School Class of 1971 will host its 50th reunion the weekend of August 28-29, and there are plenty of fun activities on the docket.

Festivities get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, with a tour of the high school to rediscover old haunts. Classmates will then head to the river for a trip aboard the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler for the Heart of the Gorge cruise. Finally, from 4-8 p.m., will be the "Big Bash" with dinner, a no-host bar, and music from the 70s at the Stockpot Broiler, which overlooks the 18th hole of RedTail Golf Course.

Tickets for graduates are on sale through Brown Paper Tickets at chs71.brownpapertickets.com

Organizers hope as many classmates as possible are able to attend. Spouses and plus-ones are welcome.

For more information, visit the "Class of '71 Centennial High School, Gresham OR" Facebook page. Questions can be directed to Sandy Brown Grubb at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 503-330-8977.

Gunfight ends in Gresham death

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning, July 31, in a parking lot in Gresham.

The victim was not identified, and no arrests have been made..

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers were responding to an unrelated call when they heard gunfire across the street in the parking lot of 1509 N.E. 181st Ave.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a man who had been shot to death. Detectives reported that the shooting involved two men who knew one another. Each person fired shots.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 1-888-989-3505.