REVIEW: Liars explore garage-psych minimalism on ‘The Apple Drop’
In the video for the stressful “Sekwar,” Angus Andrew, the man behind Liars, appears to be on an esoteric mushroom mission. Looking like a crazed backwoodsman turned astro-spelunker, he stalks the gloom solo in a Martian sewer, fruitlessly casting a searchlight. On record, the song is both the lead single and segue between two stark messages. “You say you’re always right,” he pleas at the climactic midpoint. Yet what he seeks likewise fails to materialize, and only a fascination perseveres. Still his determination is clear. The condition is mad pursuit, he seems to say, and faint hope dangles like a silvery rope from a proximal moon.riffmagazine.com
