Matt Damon 'stands with LGBTQ+ community'

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon has said he "stands with the LGBTQ+ community" after backlash over his comments about using a homophobic slur. The 50-year-old actor recently revealed his daughter called him out for using the word "f*****" and explained why it is so "dangerous", and now he has insisted he does not "use slurs of any kind".

CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Matt Damon elated after Bennifer 2.0

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Appears like 'all is well' in the world of superstars Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and even their BFFs, as Ben's best friend Matt Damon recently shared what he really feels about the Bennifer reunion. E! News reported that Matt recently appeared in an interview with...
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon's Five Favorite Films

Matt Damon did nothing to shatter his “Hollywood’s nicest guy” image when he recently jumped on the phone with us at Rotten Tomatoes to talk about his five favorite films. Like many celebrities who get on these calls – part of a rotation of “phoners” with usually dozens of journalists they complete in one sitting – he hadn’t quite been briefed that we were going to be discussing his favorite movies. That usually leads to bit of an awkward back-and-forth and ends with us abandoning the “Five Favorite Films” idea and doing a straightforward interview about the star’s current project. But Damon was game, and on the spot decided to “take a run at them,” politely apologizing along the way for taking his time. We think when you see his classics-stuffed list below – Scorsese! Spielberg! Kubrick! – you’ll be as glad as we were that he decided to give it a go.
CelebritiesKeene Sentinel

Why Matt Damon can't be canceled, by Sonny Bunch

There’s something morbidly amusing about watching Matt Damon — good Hollywood liberal; acolyte of Howard Zinn; regular Democratic supporter — run into a progressive buzzsaw every couple of years. His most recent sin? Saying that he just learned to stop calling gay people the f-word. Yet despite these repeated /controversies, Damon always bounces back. There’s an important lesson here: The best way to avoid the Internet’s rage is simply to stay off-line.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

GLADD’s statement on Matt Damon’s comments

GLAAD says Matt Damon’s remarks are a reminder that anti-LGBTQ slurs have “no place in mainstream media”. The 50-year-old actor recently revealed his daughter called him out for using the word “f*****” and explained why it is so “dangerous”, but he later insisted he does not “use slurs of any kind”.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Matt Damon knew The Great Wall was 'a turkey'

Matt Damon knew 'The Great Wall' was "a turkey" during filming and the four-month shoot left him feeling "as s***** as you can feel creatively". Matt Damon knew 'The Great Wall' was "a turkey" during filming. The 50-year-old actor admitted he felt "as s***** as you can feel creatively" when...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What, Exactly, Is Going On With Matt Damon?

It’s not really summer without a few celebrity scandals, and the latest revolves around actor Matt Damon and a recent interview in which he appeared to normalize the use of an offensive gay slur. If you’ve only heard bits and pieces of the story, you may be confused, but fear not—below, you’ll find a full explanation of the Damon drama, from his original statement to his more recent walk-back.
Stillwater, OKDaily Reflector

Matt Damon runs deep in “Stillwater”

“Stillwater” is the title of the new Matt Damon crime drama about a father who tries to help his estranged daughter who is in prison in Marseilles, accused of a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Sure, the change of locales from Italy to France didn’t fool you — this...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Matt Damon blasted for use of homophobic slur

Matt Damon has been blasted for revealing he only stopped using the word f***** months ago. The 50-year-old actor revealed in a new interview that he never saw a problem with using the homophobic slur but after his daughter wrote him a "treatise" on why it was wrong, he recently stopped.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Matt Damon's American masculinity

Around halfway through the new movie Stillwater, a French woman asks Bill Baker (Matt Damon) a question that will be lurking at the back of some viewers' minds: "Did you vote for Trump?" His answer is both dramatically believable and a slight dodge: Bill, a well-mannered but rough-hewn working-class Midwesterner, did not vote at all, because of a felony conviction.
Stillwater, OKETOnline.com

Matt Damon on Why He Got Emotional Over 'Stillwater' Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival (Exclusive)

The power of the movies! Matt Damon is opening up about getting emotional after his new film got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Damon walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new drama thriller, Stillwater, on Monday, at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and he opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about how he got choked up earlier this month after the successful Cannes debut.
Moviesarcamax.com

Matt Damon's emotional return

Matt Damon got emotional being back in a movie theatre. The actor was there at the premiere of his new movie, 'Stillwater' at the Cannes Film Festival, and he admits he was overcome with emotion as he sat down with guests to preview the film for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Stillwater’ a solid showcase for Matt Damon

They don’t make ’em much like “Stillwater” anymore. A big, nonsequel, middlebrow, multiplex thriller-drama aimed at adults with no special effects has become as rare as guitar solos on Top 40 radio. This used to be one of Hollywood’s prime exports, a dependable source of theatrical entertainment that now seems to have been abandoned to streaming mini-series such as “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Mare of Easttown.”
MoviesWBUR

Matt Damon Upsets Expectations In New Film 'Stillwater'

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Matt Damon about his new movie "Stillwater," which opens in theaters Friday. The movie follows a man visiting his estranged daughter who's been accused of a murder she claims she's not guilty of.
Moviesarcamax.com

Matt Damon rages at superheroes and streamers

Matt Damon is "sad" about Hollywood's reliance on superhero movies. The 50-year-old actor believes the genre has risen as studios have turned to streaming services and fears that the film industry will never be the same once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Matt told The Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine: "DVD...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matt Damon Responds To Homophobia Allegations

Matt Damon is in hot water this week after seemingly telling the media that he only recently cut the homophobic “f-slur” out of his vocabulary. The Departed star is now issuing a statement to help clear the air. Gossip Cop has the story. What Happened?. In an interview with The...
MoviesComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Why Superheroes Are Dominating Movies

The rise of superhero films has been challenging for some in Hollywood, as the popularity of these films has dominated the market over the past few years, especially as the universe continues to expand. That especially goes for the MCU, but you could say this about all superhero projects, which continue to not just pull in domestic audiences but also international crowds in droves. Matt Damon had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok, and he might reprise it for Thor: Love & Thunder. That said, he might not end up starring in one as the featured character, as in a recent interview with The Times he not only talked about how the watching of movies has changed and is changing with the new generation but also how superhero movies have affected studio choices and film selection.
Celebritieshollywood-elsewhere.com

The Last Time Matt Damon Stepped In It

Three and a half years ago there was no pandemic (what a time it was!), and one of the things that got people going was a fierce conviction among #MeTooers that there could be no grading or distinctions among forms of unwelcome sexual attention. Anyone who attempted to say “this is worse than that” got bitchslapped or even beaten. Damon found that out.
CelebritiesFirst We Feast

Watch Matt Damon Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Matt Damon is an Academy Award–winning actor who has been in some of the most iconic films of the past 25 years—from Good Will Hunting, to Saving Private Ryan, to the Bourne film series and many more. His latest is the Tom McCarthy–directed crime drama, Stillwater, is out now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Damon takes on the wings of death and discusses his vast filmography, his love for Bill Burr, and his showdown with Phil Jackson at the 2008 NBA Finals.

