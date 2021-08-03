Matt Damon 'stands with LGBTQ+ community'

Matt Damon did nothing to shatter his “Hollywood’s nicest guy” image when he recently jumped on the phone with us at Rotten Tomatoes to talk about his five favorite films. Like many celebrities who get on these calls – part of a rotation of “phoners” with usually dozens of journalists they complete in one sitting – he hadn’t quite been briefed that we were going to be discussing his favorite movies. That usually leads to bit of an awkward back-and-forth and ends with us abandoning the “Five Favorite Films” idea and doing a straightforward interview about the star’s current project. But Damon was game, and on the spot decided to “take a run at them,” politely apologizing along the way for taking his time. We think when you see his classics-stuffed list below – Scorsese! Spielberg! Kubrick! – you’ll be as glad as we were that he decided to give it a go.