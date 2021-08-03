Matt Damon 'stands with LGBTQ+ community'

The rise of superhero films has been challenging for some in Hollywood, as the popularity of these films has dominated the market over the past few years, especially as the universe continues to expand. That especially goes for the MCU, but you could say this about all superhero projects, which continue to not just pull in domestic audiences but also international crowds in droves. Matt Damon had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok, and he might reprise it for Thor: Love & Thunder. That said, he might not end up starring in one as the featured character, as in a recent interview with The Times he not only talked about how the watching of movies has changed and is changing with the new generation but also how superhero movies have affected studio choices and film selection.
