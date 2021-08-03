Thanks To The Cat Island Vacation Experience You Can Enjoy An Island Getaway Here In Mississippi
If staying on an island in a huge house sounds like your idea of a great getaway, you’ve got to book The Cat Island Vacation Experience. Offered by Shore Thing Charters, the vacay package includes accommodations – complete with a private chef – and transportation to and from Cat Island.
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
So, are you ready to book The Cat Island Vacation Experience? For more information, call Shore Thing Charters at (228) 342-2206. You can also e-mail: info@shorethingcharters.com or visit the Shore Thing Charters website.
This isn’t the only island in Mississippi. Click here to read about an unspoiled beach that’s like a dream come true.
Address: shore thing charters, 5120 Lambert Ln, Bay St Louis, MS 39520, USA
