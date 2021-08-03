Thanks To The Cat Island Vacation Experience You Can Enjoy An Island Getaway Here In Mississippi

If staying on an island in a huge house sounds like your idea of a great getaway, you’ve got to book The Cat Island Vacation Experience. Offered by Shore Thing Charters, the vacay package includes accommodations – complete with a private chef – and transportation to and from Cat Island.

Shore Thing Charters in Bay St. Louis has been facilitating fun on the water since 2003.

It’s billed as the largest Mississippi and Louisiana fishing charter company on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. But you don’t have to be an avid fisherman to enjoy an outing with Shore Thing Charters.

Combining the fun of a fishing trip with the luxury of an island getaway, the company’s Cat Island Vacation Experience is perfect for everyone from outdoorsmen to those seeking some R&R.

So, what exactly is The Cat Island Vacation Experience? Well, it’s a vacation package that includes a 3-day stay on Cat Island.

The fun begins on day one, when Shore Thing Charters picks you up from Long Beach Harbor.

Upon arrival on Cat Island, you can settle in, which shouldn’t be an issue – the accommodations are amazing!

Unpacking shouldn’t be an issue, either. Most everything you could need, from snacks, soft drinks and linens to kayaks and fishing tackle, is included with your stay.

Oh, and don’t forget about the cook. That’s right; The Cat Island Vacation Experience includes much more than great accommodations. It also includes a cook, who’s on-site for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Guided fishing charters are also included. Of course, you can always stay at the house and enjoy the coastal views.

So, are you ready to book The Cat Island Vacation Experience? For more information, call Shore Thing Charters at (228) 342-2206. You can also e-mail: info@shorethingcharters.com or visit the Shore Thing Charters website.

