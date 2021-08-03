Cancel
Public Health

COVID: Kaiser Requiring All Employees To Get Vaccinated

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiser Permanente told all its employees they must be vaccinated by the end of August. Andrea Nakano tells us nearly a quarter million workers and doctors are effected nationwide.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Fully vaccinated American man dies from COVID

A man who had been fully vaccinated has died from COVID-related complications. Health officials at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said ‘breakthrough infection’ resulted in the demise of the 76-year-old man—the first of such recorded in the county. Local news media reported that the man had underlying health conditions prior to...
Public HealthSalt Lake Tribune

As cases rise with the delta variant, here’s how health care workers, hospitals and researchers are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Cierra England graduated nursing school in February 2020 and she’s been treating COVID patients ever since she finished orientation at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where she previously worked as a tech. Right now, her job is looking like it did 10 months ago, before vaccinations became widely available. “Our...
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic, UPMC among systems holding off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dozens of hospitals and health systems have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees since March. However, some health systems have chosen not to mandate vaccines as of Aug. 6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC told Becker's that it is not mandating vaccines for any of its employees at its hospitals. It said...
California Statebizjournals

California mandates vaccines for health workers

The state of California will now mandate that health care workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine, as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to drive an uptick in new cases. The California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued an order requiring health workers to be fully vaccinated or receive their...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

Analysis: Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance.

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Can I get the Delta variant if I already had COVID-19?

The Delta variant now accounts for over 93% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, and some who tested positive the original strain of the coronavirus are wondering whether they can still get the Delta strain. Studies have shown that reinfection is rare — but not impossible — due...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
ScienceWUSA

VERIFY: How does the Lambda variant compare to the Delta variant?

WASHINGTON — The big cause for concern, right now, is the Delta variant, but there is another variant popping up: The Lambda variant. It is starting to circulate around the U.S. The Verify team has received several emails from viewers asking about the new variant. What do researchers know about...
Los Angeles County, CAcbslocal.com

Surging COVID-19 Cases Appear To Be Overwhelming Some Local Hospitals

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — Coronavirus cases were once again overwhelming certain local hospitals. In Los Angeles County, about 1,383 people remained hospitalized due to COVID-19. That accounts for about 23 percent of the coronavirus cases that have resulted in hospitalizations statewide presently. Of those, about 22 percent of those cases were in the intensive care units.

