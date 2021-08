A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.53 ($18.27).