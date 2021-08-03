Flash Flood Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-04 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast North Carolina, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. In northeast South Carolina, Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Northern Horry and Williamsburg. * From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * A wave of low pressure will move up along a stalled front over the Carolina coast bringing periods of torrential rain in showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. Expect rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches mainly east of I-95 with localized greater amounts, especially closer to the coast.alerts.weather.gov
