Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice Competition Title ‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’ Acquired by Memento International (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLMcR_0bG1POuZ00

Memento International has acquired the international sales rights to “Captain Volkonogov Escaped,” from Russian writing and directing duo Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov, which will world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival , Variety can reveal.

The film tells the story of the titular Captain Volkonogov, a well-respected and obedient law enforcer in the former Soviet Union, who witnesses his colleagues being suspiciously questioned. Sensing that his turn will soon come, he plans to escape, only to find his former colleagues hot on his tail. When the vulnerable and hopeless Volkonogov gets a message from hell that he’ll be sentenced to eternal torments, he must find a way to repent. But time is running out and the manhunt is closing in on him.

“Captain Volkonogov Escaped” features an all-star cast that includes Yuriy Borisov, who appeared in the Cannes competition titles “ Compartment No. 6 ” and “ Petrov’s Flu ,” Timofey Tribuntsev (“Petrov’s Flu”), and Natalya Kudryashova, who won the best actress award in Venice’s Horizons section in 2018 for Merkulova and Chupov’s last film, “The Man Who Surprised Everyone.”

“‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’ is a fast-paced manhunt, directed with a striking and bold mise-en-scène,” said Memento’s head of sales Mathieu Delaunay. “We were all so impressed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov’s profoundly human script and gut-punch cinematic proposition.”

Merkulova described Memento as the writer-director duo’s “dream agent,” saying: “The company has worked with some of our favorite films, including Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Separation,’ the Safdie brothers’ ‘Good Time,’ Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ Malgorzata Szumowska’s ‘Face,’ and Aleksey Fedorchenko’s ‘Silent Souls.’” Chupov added: “With Memento International our title is in the best possible hands to travel the world.”

“Captain Volkonogov Escaped” is a co-production between Place of Power and Look Film (Russia), Homeless Bob Production (Estonia) and Kinovista (France), with support from the Russian Ministry of Culture, Kinoprime, Eurimages, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and France’s Aide aux Cinemas du Monde.

“We are happy to partner up with Memento International on world representation of ‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped,’ because this is the team with the top expertise in high-profile, director-driven independent films with a very selective approach and cherry-picked slate of award-winning filmmakers’ titles,” said Valeriy Fedorovich, co-founder of the new boutique production outfit Place of Power.

“Knowing just how carefully they select every film their young and extremely ambitious team takes on, and how dedicatedly they promote them, we feel our movie is in good hands,” added Place of Power co-founder Evgeniy Nikishov.

Merkulova and Chupov are currently co-directing “ Anna K ,” a contemporary retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel “Anna Karenina,” which is Netflix’s first Russian original drama series. The show is being produced by Fedorovich and Nikishov’s 1-2-3 Production .

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Asghar Farhadi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memento International#Russian#Place Of Power Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Tuckerton, NJVariety

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Patra Spanou Film Acquires San Sebastian Competition Title ‘Blue Moon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales outfit Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights to “Blue Moon,” the feature debut of Romanian director Alina Grigore, which will world premiere in main competition at September’s San Sebastian Film Festival. “Blue Moon” follows the psychological journey of a young woman, played by Ioana Chitu, who struggles to receive a higher education and escape her dysfunctional family. An ambiguous sexual experience with an artist will spur her intention to fight the family’s violence. Pic stars Chitu alongside Mircea Postelnicu, Mircea Silaghi, and Vlad Ivanov, and is produced by Gabi Suciu for InLight Center (“Illegitimate”), in co-production with...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at Venice 2021: Memento International Picks Up Bogdan George Apetri’s Miracle

BUCHAREST: Miracle / Miracol, the third feature film by the Romanian-born, New York- based director Bogdan George Apetri, has been picked up by Memento International ahead its world premiere in the Orizzonti Competition of the 78 Venice Film Festival, 1-11 September 2021. The film is a Romanian/Czech/Latvian coproduction. Trying to...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Asian Shadows Acquires Locarno Selection ‘Shankar’s Fairies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hong Kong-based international boutique sales company Asian Shadows has acquired Locarno selection “Shankar’s Fairies” by Indian filmmaker Irfana Majumdar. The film will world premiere on Aug. 13 in the Concorso Cineasti del Presente section of the Locarno Film Festival. Set in 1962, in a recently independent India, which is class-bound and exploitative, “Shankar’s Fairies” follows Shankar, a villager, who is the indispensable butler at the mansion of the parents of the little Anjana and her brother. Anjana loves his incredible stories and follows him around. Anjana’s mother handles the servants with a tough hand and her father is an authoritarian as...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘Clara Sola’: Luxbox Closes More Major Territories on Critics’ Favorite (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agency Luxbox has added sales to the U.K., Australia and Brazil to previous deals with the U.S. and France on Directors’ Fortnight title “Clara Sola,” making good on its upbeat critical reception at the Cannes Festival this month. London-based Peccadillo Pictures has acquired U.K. rights. Sydney’s Rialto Distribution,...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

True Colours Takes Sales on Seven Venice Pics, Including ‘Django and Django,’ New Martone (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian sales company True Colours has secured a seven-title slate of pics premiering in Venice across various sections, including Mario Martone’s competition entry “The King of Laughter” and high-profile doc “Django and Django: Sergio Corbucci Unchained,” in which Quentin Tarantino talks about the influential Spaghetti Westerns director. Martone (“Capri Revolution”), who is a Lido aficionado, will once again vye for the Golden Lion with “King of Laughter,” a drama about Neapolitan theatre luminary Edoardo Scarpetta, played by Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”). Italy’s 01 Distribution will release the film in Italian theaters in September. Another Venice competition title that True Colours is handling...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice Days Drama 'Giulia' (EXCLUSIVE)

Coccinelle Film Sales has taken international rights on Italian director Ciro De Caro’s female empowerment drama “Giulia” ahead of its upcoming world premiere in the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section. Pic stars emerging actor Rosa Palasciano (“Tales for Heart and Mind”) in the title role as a...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

San Sebastian Title ‘Between Two Dawns’ Confirms Distribution in France, Spain, Releases Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Selected last week for San Sebastian’s New Directors strand, the festival’s main sidebar, Turkish director Salman Nacar’s “Between Two Dawns” has confirmed distributors for France and Spain. Sales agent Luxbox has also released a first trailer and poster for the film, both of which Variety obtained exclusively. In France, the film’s release will be handled by Paris-based Condor Distribution, which opened Joanna Hogg’s “Souvenir” and Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” earlier this year. “Between Two Dawns” will be distributed in Spain by Bteam Pictures, one of the country’s top independent distributors which recently bowed Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” and Fernando Trueba’s 2020 Cannes...
MoviesScreendaily

Memento International boards Venice Horizons title ‘Miracle’ (exclusive)

Memento international has boarded sales on New York-based Romanian director Bogdan George Apetri’s third feature Miracle ahead of its world premiere in Venice’s Horizons section in September. Divided into two chapters, the crime tale opens on a young nun who sneaks out of her isolated monastery to attend to an...
Moviesworldofreel.com

Was Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Rejected By Venice?

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, I can finally mention that the reason why Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was not at Venice, and that I wasn’t including it in my predictions all these weeks, was due to the fact that it was rejected by the Venezia selection committee.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Square Eyes Acquires Locarno Critics’ Week Opener ‘A Thousand Fires’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vienna-based sales outfit Square Eyes has acquired Saeed Taji Farouky’s “A Thousand Fires,” which will open the Locarno Film Festival’s Critics’ Week section. Set in the Magway region of Myanmar, which is home to one of the oldest oil industries in the world, “A Thousand Fires” is a portrait of a family in flux and a story of intergenerational conflict and compromise. It follows Thein Shwe and Htwe Tin, a husband and wife who run an unregulated oil field, producing a barrel every few days in the hopes of seeing their youngest son succeed and breaking the cycle of poverty. “When I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy