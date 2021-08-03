Cancel
Crew’s Artur out 10-12 weeks after sports hernia surgery

By Massive Report
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Crew midfield has been without one of the team’s quiet stars for the last couple of months and it will now be even longer. Central midfielder Artur will miss 10-12 weeks after he underwent successful sports hernia repair surgery to “address ongoing issues related to a previously diagnosed sports hernia,” the team announced. The procedure was done Wednesday by Dr. Richard Cattey at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon, Wisconsin.

