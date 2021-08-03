Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tesla Model Y deliveries to start in Hong Kong and Macau next month

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla will be starting its Model Y deliveries in Hong Kong and Macau next month. The information was related to local media outlets by Tesla in an update on Monday. Apart from the confirmation of its customer deliveries, Tesla also provided an outline of the Model Y’s pricing structure. According to the company, the base Model Y Standard Range, which features one electric motor, would have a range of 455 km, a top speed of 217 kph, and a price of HK$329,800 (US$42,414) under Hong Kong’s one-for-one replacement scheme.

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Tesla Cars#Electric Cars#Tesla Owners#Tesla Model#Budget#Financial#The Transport Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Economywmleader.com

Tesla quietly delays Cybertruck to 2022

You’ll have to temper your expectations if you were hoping to drive a Cybertruck before 2021 was over. Electrek notes that Tesla has quietly pushed the release of the electric pickup to next year on its configuration page, telling you that you’ll get to customize your truck when “production nears in 2022.” This applies regardless of model — Tesla had already warned that single-motor trucks would arrive later, but that now applies to the dual- and tri-motor machines.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla May Be Popular in America but Struggles in China

Tesla is the talk of the town here in the states, thanks to their charismatic CEO Elon Musk. And over the past seven years, they’ve been turning quite a profit thanks to bitcoin and emissions credits. But breaking into China, home to 44% of the global electric car market, is much more difficult than making an impression here. The Teslas we all know and love aren’t quite as popular, or even as good, across the pond.
WorldWNMT AM 650

Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

BEIJING (Reuters) – In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company’s biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry...
Nevada StateEngadget

Tesla will require masks for all workers at its Nevada battery factory

Tesla appears to have come a long way from the days when it was defying local COVID-19 safety orders. Wall Street Journal sources claim Tesla will require all staff at its Nevada Gigafactory to wear masks starting August 9th, regardless of their vaccination status. Employees at the battery plant previously only needed to wear masks if they hadn't been fully vaccinated.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model Y pre-production may start at Gigafactory Texas this week (Photos)

Tesla Model Y pre-production seems slated to start at Gigafactory Texas as predicted. Last week, an insider shared that Tesla aims to start test Model Y production in early August. The company’s plan seems to be moving on schedule. Recent pictures by drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer reveal just how prepared...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Hong Kong records first COVID-19 case in almost two months

Hong Kong has recorded its first coronavirus case in almost two months, one that presents a challenge for experts. Government officials said in a statement that the unvaccinated 43-year-old man, who has no symptoms or travel history, has a viral load so low experts cannot use genetic sequencing to determine which variant he has, Bloomberg reported.
Carsteslarati.com

New batch of Tesla Model Y bodies spotted at Giga Berlin complex

Tesla Model Y bodies were spotted at Giga Berlin over the weekend, hinting at the beginning of pre-production operations at the plant. Tesla Giga Berlin drone operator @Gf4Tesla spotted nine Model Y bodies at the plant’s site. He also spotted two unopened boxes that might have contained more Tesla Model Y bodies. According to the Tesla enthusiast and others observing Giga Berlin, the Model Y bodies will help calibrate the machines in the factory for pre-production.
Foreign PolicyBBC

US to allow visitors from Hong Kong to stay for 18 months

Thousands of Hong Kong residents are to be offered a temporary "safe haven" in the US, President Joe Biden says. Mr Biden said that because Hong Kong's freedoms were being violated by China, the US would allow visitors to stay for a period of 18 months. Thousands of Hong Kong...
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla finally confirms Cybertruck electric pickup is delayed to 2022

Tesla has now finally confirmed that the Cybertruck electric pickup truck is delayed to 2022 after months of hinting at the possible delay in reaching production. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021.
Businessteslarati.com

Why Tesla’s road in India may end before it even starts

This is a preview from our weekly newsletter. Each week I go ‘Beyond the News’ and handcraft a special edition that includes my thoughts on the biggest stories, why it matters, and how it could impact the future. For years, Indian citizens have pleaded with Tesla CEO Elon Musk about...
Economyinsideevs.com

MIC Tesla Model Y Approaches Europe

According to the latest reports, the first batch of Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is reaching Europe, on track for planned customer deliveries in September. Morten Grove's thread includes a comment that the Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier with an undisclosed number of Model Y, will reach the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium on August 17.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model S Base Price Spikes Yet Again, This Time By $5,000

Automakers typically raise the prices of their vehicles by small increments with each passing year as engines get more powerful, costs increase, and more features become standard. Tesla does things a bit differently. Rather than announce model year changes, Tesla randomly raises its prices at random times during the year. Most recently the company increased Model 3 and Model Y pricing while removing the lumbar support feature. CEO Elon Musk explained that the pricing changes are due to supply chain issues, specifically raw material costs.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Slipped Today

Shares of electric car kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a bit of a bump in the road today, falling 1.9% through 12:12 p.m. EDT after scoring seven straight days of improved stock prices previously. I see a couple of reasons this might be happening. So what. First and foremost, there was...
Economytorquenews.com

What Will Tesla's Share of EV Market Be in 2030?

We recently heard news that President Joe Biden wants 50% of all vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2030. It's unclear if this means hybrid vehicles or not. Regardless, we think Tesla will own a significant share of electric vehicles by 2030 and here's why. Recently,...
EntertainmentCarscoops

New Book Claims That Elon Musk Didn’t Want The Tesla Model Y To Have A Steering Wheel

A new book claims that Elon Musk didn’t want the Tesla Model Y to have a steering wheel. The book, Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century, has been written by The Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins and claims that Musk said the Model Y shouldn’t need to have a steering wheel as it was meant to offer full self-driving capabilities. Evidently, that didn’t happen.
BusinessInverse

Tesla Model Y: Elon Musk teases ‘new design’ to reach even more buyers

Some say you shouldn’t fix what ain’t broke, but Elon Musk doesn’t seem to want to settle. The already commercially successful Tesla Model Y is getting a redesign, and it could enable the firm’s mass-market car to reach more buyers than ever. During the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy