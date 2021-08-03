Tesla Model Y deliveries to start in Hong Kong and Macau next month
Tesla will be starting its Model Y deliveries in Hong Kong and Macau next month. The information was related to local media outlets by Tesla in an update on Monday. Apart from the confirmation of its customer deliveries, Tesla also provided an outline of the Model Y’s pricing structure. According to the company, the base Model Y Standard Range, which features one electric motor, would have a range of 455 km, a top speed of 217 kph, and a price of HK$329,800 (US$42,414) under Hong Kong’s one-for-one replacement scheme.www.teslarati.com
