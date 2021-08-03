Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jerusalem Film Festival Sets Opening Night Film, Unveils Israeli Line-ups

By Manori Ravindran
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgSda_0bG1OMy400

The Jerusalem Film Festival is gearing up for a late August start, with celebrated Cannes title “Where is Anne Frank?” set to open the 38th edition of the fest.

Directed by Ari Folman, the animated film centres on Kitty, Anne Frank’s imaginary friend whom her diary was addressed to, who magically comes to life at the family home in Amsterdam and sets out on a quest to find her.

“Where is Anne Frank?” will kick off the festival at the Sultans Pool Amphitheatre, to an audience of 5,000, on Aug. 24. The event runs through to Sept. 4.

Elsewhere, the festival has also revealed its line-up of Israeli films. Altogether, 13 feature films will play in the two main Israeli film competitions. The total sum of prizes that will be awarded in the various festival competitions is NIS 1 million ($310,000).

The Haggiag Competition for Israeli feature films will include Hadas Ben-Aroya’s “All Eyes Off Me”; Orit Fokus Rotem’s “Cinema Sabaya” and Pini Tavger’s “More Than I Deserve.”

Meanwhile, the Diamond Competition for Israeli documentary films includes Nurit Kedar’s “#Schoolyard: An Untold Story,” Shlomi Elkabetz’s “Black Notebooks,” Julie Shles’ “I Said I” and Noa Aharoni’s “Not a Word of Truth.”

The festival will present special screenings for three documentaries (“Kosher Rehab” by Anna Oliker, “The Round Number” by David Fisher and “Women of Valor” by Anna Somershaf), 21 new Israeli shorts, 7 short experimental films, and a newly restored version of Uri Zohar’s “Big Eyes” (1974).

The full lineup will be announced on Aug. 8.

The competition line-ups are below (synopses provided by the festival):

The Haggiag Competition for Israeli Feature Films

All Eyes Off Me
Dir.: Hadas Ben-Aroya
Israeli Premiere | Sales: BFF

Synopsis: Danny is looking for Max at a party to let him know that she’s pregnant with his child. But Max just started a new relationship with Avishag and is trying fulfill her rough sexual fantasies. Truth is, Avishag actually has someone else in mind.

Cinema Sabaya
Director: Orit Fokus Rotem
World Premiere | Sales: Memento Films International

Synopsis: Nine women, Arab and Jewish, take part in a video workshop hosted by a young filmmaker. With each footage shot by the women, the group dynamic forces them to challenge their beliefs as they get to know each other.

More Than I Deserve
Director: Pini Tavger
World Premiere | Sales: Pyramide

Synopsis: Pinhas asks his single mother, Tamara, to join his classmates in preparing for their Bar Mitzvahs. Tamara, an immigrant from Ukraine, who resists religion, refuses. When the religious neighbor volunteers to help, the two form a strong bond. Gradually Tamara falls for him too. Will the idyll hold up?

Shake Your Cares Away
Director: Tom Shoval
World Premiere | Sales: Wild Bunch

Synopsis: Following the death of her multi-millionaire husband, Alma, a young widow is carrying a restless urge to help people in need. Her unconventional methods of philanthropy will bring her to a journey of self-discovery.

Take the ‘A’ Train
Director: Yair Asher, Itamar Lapid
World Premiere

Synopsis: Yishai visits his family in Israel and hope to figure out his future. He becomes closer to his younger brother, Omer, a free spirit. Yishai finds comfort in the crazy and surprising encounters from his past, but also must consider his own future and shaky relationship with Omer.

The Swimmer
Director: Adam Kalderon
World Premiere | Sales: m-appeal

Synopsis: Erez, a rising swimming star, arrives at a godforsaken training camp. The winner of the competition there wins one ticket to the Olympics. And then there is Nevo, beautiful and gifted, who awakens subconscious desires in Erez.

The Diamond Competition for Israeli Documentary Films:

#Schoolyard: An Untold Story
Director: Nurit Kedar
World Premiere | Sales: Cat&Docs

Synopsis: In 1982, during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, an Israeli paratroop company was ordered to guard hundreds of Lebanese war prisoners for 10 hours. “#Schoolyard: An Untold Story” is the anatomy of a murder – the step by step, blow by blow, memory by memory chronicle of a horrible moment in Israeli military history.

Black Notebooks
Director: Shlomi Elkabetz
Israeli Premiere | Sales: Playtime

Synopsis: A man learns from a Moroccan fortune-teller that his sister is about to die. Together with her, he embarks on a fictional journey in an attempt to alter the prediction, revisiting the past and the present to defy an implacable future. But the prophecy still shadows them, as in life, so in cinema.

I Said I
Director: Julie Shles
World Premiere

Synopsis: Suleiman El-Abid was sentenced to 27 years in jail for the rape and murder of Hanit Kikos, based on his confession alone. A few days after reenacting the crime he retracted his confession and has been claiming innocence ever since. Did he receive a fair trial or did the justice systems incriminate him to whitewash their own failures?

Not A Word of Truth
Director: Noa Aharoni
World Premiere

Synopsis: Dr. Rudy was an iconic psycho-guru and founder of “The Rudy Psychoanalytic Institute” – the largest in Israel during the 70’s. His controversial therapy methods forced him to fight for his reputation and the institute’s survival. His demise raises questions regarding abuse of power and moral boundaries.

Razzouk Tattoo
Director: Orit Ofir Ronell
World Premiere

Synopsis: Wassim Razzouk, the sole heir of 500-year lineage of Coptic Christians tattoo artists from Jerusalem, sets out to complete his collection of ancient wooden stencils before they are lost forever. During his journey he discovers that his family is hiding not only stencils, but haunting secrets.

Speer Goes to Hollywood
Director: Vanessa Lapa
Israeli Premiere

Synopsis: The implausible second career of Albert Speer: How did a man in charge of 12 million slaves become “the good Nazi”? A cautionary tale about his 1971 attempt to whitewash his past with a Hollywood adaptation of his memoir, “Inside the Third Reich.”

The Last Chapter of A.B. Yehoshua
Director: Yair Qedar
World Premiere

Synopsis: The story of AB Yehoshua, the greatest Israeli writer living today – who is dealing with a serious illness, widowhood and loneliness, but chooses love and embarks on his final journey. A rare and fascinating look at one of our beloved writers.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shlomi Elkabetz
Person
Ari Folman
Person
Albert Speer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Jerusalem#Documentary#Israeli#Black Notebooks#Arab#Bar Mitzvahs#Lebanese#Moroccan#Innocen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Tuckerton, NJVariety

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
Movieswcn247.com

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel' set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking off its 78th edition on September 1 on the Lido with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres Paralelas,” with Penelope Cruz. “Spencer” and “Madres Paralelas” are among 21 features premiering as part of the official competition, which also include Maggie Gyllenhaal's “The Lost Daughter” and Paul Schrader's “The Card Counter.” The film festival runs through Sept. 11.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Sidewalk Film Festival

WE ARE THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE OUR ANNUAL FILM FESTIVAL’S RETURN TO BIRMINGHAM’S HISTORIC THEATRE DISTRICT AUGUST 23-29, 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we hosted our 2020 Festival at the Grand River Drive-In and though this provided a safe and fun environment for our Fest, Sidewalk is just not Sidewalk without the sidewalks (and gorgeous historic venues)!
MoviesTime Out Global

The Venice Film Festival line-up is announced

Cannes may be the most prestigious and Sundance the indie-iest but the world’s most intriguing film festival these days has to be Venice. It’s the starting gun for the Oscars race and the place you’ll find big blockbusters rubbing shoulders with the best of arthouse cinema and no one being weirded out by the dissonance.
Bridgehampton, NY27east.com

Black Film Festival Returns

The Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center (BHCCRC) is presenting its second Black Film Festival with the Parrish Art Museum, and at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, will present “Shaina” and the short film “My Father the Mover” outdoors on the museum’s lawn. Bring your own chair to the screening.
Movieslwlies.com

Jane Campion, Paul Schrader head up Venice Film Festival 2021 line-up

They’ll be joined by big names and exciting new talent, including Pedro Almodóvar, Ana Lily Amirpour and Pablo Larraín. With a successful Cannes still glimmering in our rearview mirror, the Venice Film Festival is now very visible on the horizon. Venice went ahead in a slightly scaled back version in 2021, but this year, they – as with Cannes – are drawing on the mega logjam of arthouse gems that have been held back in the hope of receiving a glitzy premiere at one of the major festivals.
MoviesScreendaily

Edinburgh film festival unveils 2021 programme

The 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has announced the full programme for its 2021 edition, which will run August 18-25 as a combination of in-person and online screenings. It includes world premieres of Cindy Jansen’s documentary Prince Of Muck, about the retired patriarch of an Inner Hebridean island; and...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Film Festival Unveils Virtual Reality Lineup

The Venice Film Festival, one of the first major events to embrace VR, has unveiled its 2021 Venice VR Expanded line-up. The Venice International Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for the 2021 Venice VR Expanded section, the virtual reality sidebar that runs alongside the prestigious cinema event. A total...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Unveils Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery Lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival has revealed the slate of titles that will round out its contemporary world cinema and discovery programs. Among the films playing in the contemporary world cinema lineup include director Wen Shipei’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight,” Lorenzo Vigas’ “The Box,” Manuel Martín Cuenca’s “The Daughter” and Bouli Lanners’ “Nobody Has to Know.” The discovery program will host Tea Lindeburg’s “As In Heaven,” filmmaker Hong Sung-eun’s “Aloners” and Anatolian Leopard from director Emre Kayış. “TIFF Programmers continue discovering compelling and diverse stories from around the globe,” said Diana Sanchez, TIFF’s senior director of film. “With these two programmes, Contemporary World...
Movies/Film

2021 Venice Film Festival Starry Line-Up Includes ‘Dune,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Last Duel,’ and More

In 2020, the Venice Film Festival was just one of many events to be affected by the pandemic, though it managed to avoid cancelation in favor of a “more restrained format” under strict COVID protocols. This year, however, the availability of vaccines seems to have allowed the highly-anticipated festival to be back and as exciting as ever. Headlined by some major filmmaker names that include Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve, Ridley Scott, Edgar Wright, and Pedro Almodovar, the 78th annual Venice Film Festival will take place from September 1-11 and is sure to have something for every type of film fanatic out there.
Moviescodelist.biz

Venice Film Festival: These top films will be shown

26.07.2021 – 18:01. Venice Film Festival: These top films will be shown. This year’s Venice Film Festival will take place from 1 to 11 September. Now it is known which films will be shown and will go into the race for the Golden Lion. At the 78th Venice International Film...
El Paso, TXKVIA

El Paso’s Plaza Classic Film Festival opens for 14th year

EL PASO, Texas --The Plaza Classic Film Festival is back and is making it's return to the Plaza Theatre. The 14th annual festival starts Thursday (July 29) and will run through Aug. 8, in and around the theater in downtown El Paso. Last year's festival was moved outdoors for a...
MoviesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

Anyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated too, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday. The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy