Natural Soap Making Demo at Lake Katherine
Lake Katherine welcomes Wildflower Soap Co. creator Megan Healy for an educational and enjoyable evening in the clubhouse! Learn about the process of soap making and focus on using natural materials found in Lake Katherine to elevate the final product. Sip on a few glasses of wine, or enjoy some non-alcoholic bubbly while you unwind, and take home a soap sample at the end of the night. $30/person Pre-registration required. Register online at LakeKatherine.org or call (708) 361-1873.palosheights.org
