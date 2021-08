Dunedin won big and Vancouver had a come-from-ahead loss. Buffalo and New Hampshire were rained out. The C's struggles continue as they fell to fourth place in the six-team High-A West with a loss to the third place Rockies affiliate. RBI singles by Spencer Horwitz, Ryan Gold, Will Robertson and Ronny Brito gave Vancouver a 4-0 lead after one. Philip Clarke connected for his first homer of the year to make it 5-1 in the fifth and had an RBI triple in the ninth.