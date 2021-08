DWG KIA has started a winning streak as they’re nearing the end of the 2021 LCK Summer Split. One of the things that DWG KIA is back to their old selves is that jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu is back to his good form. For a while, Canyon wasn’t able to show the performance he showed when they won the World Championship last year, but in the last two matches, Canyon led DWG KIA to clean 2-0 sweeps and was in the center of the spotlight.