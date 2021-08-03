TV Schedules

The CyberSquad is summoned to Tikiville to stop Hacker from winning a race that would allow him to take over the cybersite. Upon arrival, Matt and Jackie tease Inez about her big vocabulary, so she decides to say just one small word -- "Bye!" She splits from the group and teams up with a Tikiville girl named Creech. Creech considers it her destiny to rule the land her family once ruled for so many years. Hacker, of course, is out to win any way he can. The kids have to overcome their differences as well as use their knowledge of direction and distance to help Creech take a shortcut to the finish line...but will they cross it before Hacker?