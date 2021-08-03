Cancel
Business

BMW Says Chip Shortage, Raw Material Prices to Hit Second Half

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its 2021 profit forecast on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has been less affected by the chip shortage than some of its...

BMW
Business
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Cars
China
Businessngtnews.com

Daimler Truck and Cummins Collaborate on Commercial Vehicle Engines

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. have signed a global strategic partnership for medium-duty engines. Cummins will invest in the further development of the medium-duty engine platform and its global production and delivery starting in the second half of the decade for Daimler Trucks & Buses. Daimler Truck AG will no longer invest its own funds in the further development of its medium-duty engines for the Euro VII emissions standard.
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Autonomous Truck Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Volkswagen, Tesla

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Autonomous Truck Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Autonomous Truck growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Denso, DAF, Scania, Continental, PACCAR, Google Inc, Volkswagen, Tesla Inc, Daimler, WABCO, Uber Technologies Inc., & Volvo Group.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Execs Say Chip Shortage Likely To Persist Through June 2022

Opinions on when, exactly, the semiconductor chip shortage might actually end vary greatly depending on who one asks. Executives at Ford’s rival automakers Stellantis and Daimler don’t believe things will improve until later in 2022, while other estimates say the shortage will either end by the conclusion of 2021 or persist for years to come. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that he believes the chip shortage will begin to ease as soon as Q4, but it seems that other Blue Oval executives have a more pessimistic view of the problem.
Carsinsideevs.com

Volkswagen's Herbert Diess Criticizes IONITY Charging Experience

Volkswagen Group's boss Herbert Diess has responded to a LinkedIn post, sharing his not too good charging experience at the IONITY fast charging network in Europe. You may recall that IONITY was founded by BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group through Porsche AG, with Hyundai Motor Group also joining later.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-VW China delivered 5,800 ID. electric vehicles in July

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG delivered 5,800 ID. series electric vehicles (EVs) in China, the world’s largest car market, in July, up from almost 3,000 the month before, it said on Thursday. Volkswagen has a China sales target for ID. series electric vehicles of between 80,000...
Economyjust-auto.com

Europe drags July Volvo sales down

Geely’s Volvo Cars reported global sales of 56,883 cars in July, down 8.7% compared with the same period in 2020. The decrease last month was mainly a result of lower sales in Europe, as well as an unusually strong global sales performance in July last year, when dealers in some countries started to reopen for deliveries after Covid-19 lockdowns. Volume was also reduced by the global semiconductors shortage.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 56,883 cars in July

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 56,883 cars in July, down 8.7 per cent compared with the same period last year. The decrease was mainly a result of lower sales numbers in Europe, as well as an unusually strong global sales performance in July last year, when dealers started to open for deliveries after Covid-19 lockdowns. Further, volumes were impacted by the global shortage of semiconductors.
Businessspglobal.com

Envision AESC to invest $458 million in Japan gigafactory to supply Nissan EVs

Battery producer Envision AESC has announced a Yen 50 billion ($457.9 million) investment to build a 6 GWh/year gigafactory near Tokyo to supply automaker Nissan. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Envision said Aug. 4 that the plant would be built in the Ibaraki prefecture north...
Businessinvesting.com

Hyundai to take stake in German hydrogen fuelling group H2 Mobility

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co will invest in Germany's H2 Mobility network of hydrogen fuelling station operators, it said on Thursday, as it looks to support infrastructure for fuel cell-powered vehicles. A partner in the project since 2017, Hyundai Motor's German subsidiary will become a seventh shareholder shortly, it...
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

GM Increases Profit Expectations Due to Strong Pricing Despite Chip Shortage

GM Increases Profit Expectations Due to Strong Pricing Despite Chip Shortage. GM raised its profit forecast for 2021 on Wednesday, citing a shortage of semiconductors that is limiting car inventories and driving up vehicle prices. Higher US car sales, as well as a significant increase in GM’s financing arm, which...
BusinessMiami Herald

GM reports big second-quarter gains despite chip shortage

General Motors reported a strong second-quarter despite the challenges of low inventory as the industry battles a global semiconductor chip shortage. The automaker confidently increased its expected full-year earnings. GM credits its gains to prioritizing the production of its highest demand vehicles such as full-size pickups and SUVs and building...
Businessgreenville.com

BMW Group Boosts Profitability and Earnings in Second Quarter Despite Semiconductor Shortage

The BMW Group continued performing dynamically in the second quarter, setting new record figures for sales, earnings and net profit. Reported figures for the second quarter improved significantly compared to one year earlier, when the BMW Group posted a loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, sales and earnings have also grown solidly compared with the financial year 2019.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. have signed global framework agreement for cooperation in medium-duty commercial vehicle engines

Daimler Truck AG and U.S.-based global power leader and engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. announced in February that they would enter into a global strategic partnership for medium-duty engines. The details of the agreement have been established and the framework agreement has been signed by both companies. Under the strategic partnership,...
Businessjust-auto.com

Hyundai Motor takes stake in H2 Mobility

Hyundai Motor has become a shareholder in Germany-based hydrogen infrastructure company H2 Mobility. The move makes the vehicle manufacturer the first shareholder outside of the circle of H2 Mobility’s founding members: TotalEnergies, Shell, OMV, Linde, Air Liquide and Daimler. As a shareholder, Hyundai Motor Company will be represented by its...
Retailbatleynews.co.uk

July new car sales fall to 13-year low as pingdemic and chip shortage hits

New car registrations fell by almost 30 per cent last month, recording the worst July performance since 1998. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said that there were issues on both supply and demand sides of sales as the effect of the so-called “pingdemic” combined with a component shortage.
Economymotor1.com

Global plug-in car sales June 2021: Record of over 580,000

Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in June by 153% year-over-year to about 583,000, which is the new all-time monthly record. That's also not too far from the over 700,000 hybrids sold in the same timeframe. The total xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) market share is already at about 20% globally.

