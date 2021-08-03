Cancel
Sports

US women’s volleyball likely down 2 starters for quarters

By JOSH DUBOW
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

TOKYO — The U.S. women’s volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren’t expected to be available in the quarterfinals. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. wins on Wednesday.

