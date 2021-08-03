Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

AHS Night Bites Bakery to Pop Up in LA

By John Nguyen
nerdreactor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of American Horror Story is getting bigger with a new anthology series American Horror Stories. American Horror Story: Double Feature will also be out, making it the 10th installment in the series. Fans in the Los Angeles area who can’t get enough of AHS are in for a treat… like actual treats. FX hosted an AHS “Night Bites Bakery” in New York, and it will be bringing that experience to LA starting on August 4, 2021. The pop-up will be dark while also serving something sweet.

nerdreactor.com

