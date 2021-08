The disastrous Taliye village landslide in Maharashtra, India. In amongst the other news associated with the current range of extreme weather events, a disastrous landslide at the village of Taliye in Raigad, Maharashtra in India on 22 July 2021 barely got a mention. This is deeply unfortunate as this landslide, one of several that occurred in India last week, was catastrophic. The search operations in the aftermath of the landslide were stopped yesterday leaving a death toll of 84 people, only 53 of whom have been recovered, with a further five injured. Mid-day has a good report about the event, including this image of the aftermath:-