NEWS – The N.O.W. Mindfulness Tone Therapy System from solu is a pair of small USB rechargeable speakers that emit peaceful tones that will help calm your mind. These special tones are called New Origin Waveforms, or N.O.W. for short. The cool thing is that the tones don’t repeat over and over again so that you can remain focused on your breath as you meditate. The speakers have 60 different sound sequences so each 3-minute session will be different from the last one. For more info on the soul N.O.W. system, head over to nowbysolu.com and you can order the speakers for $179 from The Grommet, Amazon, or directly from solu.